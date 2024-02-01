Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has called on the Government to emphasize and prioritize Primary School education, if Uganda is to realize a productive future generation. The call was made during UPC weekly press briefing at the Party’s Head office located on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

Mr. Muzeyi Faizo, UPC Head of Media and Communications, while reading the UPC statement, said; as Uganda strives to improve the quality of education in the country, there is need to conceptualize and realize the basic importance of primary education.

“This primary education offers the key foundation on which to build on further education, which the Government ought to effectively put more emphasis on. If it is of good standards, then the projection of the future is more promising”, reads the UPC statement in part.

Mr. Muzeyi said Primary Education output if well guided, through secondary education, can give hope for a better man-power development which the country desperately needs to fit in the digital generation and global economy.

“However, UPC has noted with concern the challenging situation of high dropout rates right from primary one to seven. For instance; according to Education Abstract 2016 for the Ministry of Education and Sports, a total of 1,798,323 new entrants were registered for primary one in 2016. At the end of the seven-year cycle of primary education, those who sat for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) were only 749,254 according to Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB)”, adds the statement.

UPC further states that; by implication; 1,049,069 pupils never completed their primary education, saying this is a very appalling situation because if children do not acquire primary education, then their advancement in society is fundamentally limited or with no hope at all.

UPC recommended the Government to ensure Universal Primary Education (UPE) provides quality education service, as opposed to just providing access to schools for children.

“Schools should also ensure completing the syllabus on time. All this calls for persistent goodwill and clear focus!” points out the statement.

On 24th January 2024, the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena announced the passing of UPC District Chairman of Kole Comrade Charles Okeng Olet.

“This is to inform the entire membership and public that the late Charles Okeng Olet will be buried on Thursday 1st February 2024. May his soul rest in peace”, concludes the UPC statement.