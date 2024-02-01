In a move towards environmental conservation, Minister of Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris has declared a bold initiative to cancel all wetland titles.

This decisive action he declared on Wednesday while at Media Center is aimed at paving the way for the comprehensive restoration of degraded wetlands—an essential step in the ongoing effort to preserve and protect the precious natural ecosystems.

He alluded that wetlands and people are inextricably intertwined, forming a vital connection that significantly impacts the collective well-being. The multifaceted contributions of wetlands to human prosperity cannot be overstated—they serve as critical sources for fish, water supply, water purification, climate regulation, flood control, recreational opportunities, and, increasingly, tourism. Communities, especially those residing near wetlands, heavily rely on these services, and their lives are directly affected by the degradation of these invaluable ecosystems.

The correlation between healthy wetlands and human overall well-being is unmistakable. Recognizing this, the Minister of Environment, Sam, emphasized the importance of restoring degraded wetlands by considering the broader context of the third National Development Plan for Uganda. The plan, titled ‘Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation,’ underscores the need for comprehensive wealth generation, requiring investments not only in produced and human capital but also in natural capital, including the conservation of wetland resources.

Despite the myriad benefits that wetlands bestow upon humanity and the concerted efforts by the government to conserve them, these ecosystems face daily threats from human activities. Unsustainable agricultural practices, particularly drainage and infilling, stand out as primary contributors to wetland loss. Alarming statistics from 1994 to 2015 reveal a loss of 6,146.6 sq.km of wetlands, equivalent to 2.5 per cent of Uganda’s total wetland coverage. Prompted by this decline, the Government of Uganda has demonstrated a commitment over the past 30 years to conserve and wisely utilize wetland resources.

“In the current year, the government has taken additional measures to escalate wetland conservation efforts. These include the cancellation of wetland titles, the restoration of degraded wetlands, strengthened compliance monitoring and enforcement, and the provision of alternative livelihoods for wetland users. These decisive actions aim to bring the conversion of wetlands under control and ensure their sustainable use for future generations,” he said.

Minister Cheptoris’s call to action resonates with the urgent need to make conscious choices to cease polluting wetlands, actively participate in national initiatives for wetland conservation, and engage in local efforts to restore lost and degraded wetlands.

“In the words of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, “now is the day, now is the hour.” Let us unite in safeguarding these vital ecosystems for the well-being of both people and wetlands alike,” he noted.

Minister announcement also signals a commitment to sustainable practices and a recognition of the critical role wetlands play in maintaining ecological balance.