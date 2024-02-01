Those flagged off are students who qualified for scholarships offered by Iran, lobbied by the National Chairman of the NRM H.E President Yoweri Museveni.

Ambassador Saffar encouraged the students to focus on their education and return with skills to develop Uganda. He also assured the students that they would not be abandoned.

ONC Manager SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijah Namayalo Uzeiye thanked the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for giving Ugandans scholarships. She urged the students to live responsibly while in Iran, saying it is an opportunity for them to better their lives in addition to receiving education.

A cross-section of parents who were part of the gathering thanked Iran, the government of Uganda, HE Yoweri Museveni for giving their children the opportunity.