In the vibrant tapestry of Uganda’s music scene, Moses Ssekibogo, popularly known as Mowzey Radio, emerged as a shining star between 2008 and 2018.

His soulful voice, poetic lyrics, and charismatic stage presence made him a standout figure in the East African music landscape. Tragically, on February 1, 2018, the music industry lost an icon whose impact resonates to this day.

It’s now six years since the demise of a virtuoso. In this article, Watchdog Uganda takes you to a reflective journey into the life and career of Mowzey Radio, celebrating the indelible mark he left on Uganda’s musical heritage.

Early Life and Musical Journey

Born on January 25, 1985, in Kakiri, Wakiso District, Mwozey Radio discovered his passion for music at an early age. Raised in a musically inclined family, he honed his skills and developed a deep love for various genres. His journey to stardom began in 2008 when he partnered with Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel, to form the dynamic duo Radio and Weasel. This partnership would prove to be a pivotal moment not just for Radio but for the entire Ugandan music scene.

Joining Jose Chameleone’s Leone Island Crew

Before the inception of Radio and Weasel, Mowzey Radio had an influential stint with Jose Chameleone’s Leone Island Crew in 2004. Serving as Chameleone’s backing vocalist, Radio released solo projects under Leone Island Records, including notable tracks like “Jennifer,” “Dagala,” “Wololo,” and “Sweet Lady.” Despite the success of “Sweet Lady,” Radio’s public profile remained relatively low during this period.

Weasel, on the other hand, commenced his career as an independent artist, releasing solo projects under his elder brother’s records. However, it was his collaboration with Jose Chameleone on “Bomboclat” that garnered significant attention, setting the stage for the dynamic duo’s future endeavors.

Breaking Away and Formation of Goodlyfe Crew

The musical landscape in Uganda witnessed a seismic shift in 2008 when Radio and Weasel decided to break away from Jose Chameleone’s Leone Island Crew. Despite their roles as backing vocalists for the immensely popular musician, the duo saw a new trajectory for their careers. They formed the Goodlyfe Crew, a move that would define a new era in Ugandan music.

The duo’s decision to strike out on their own marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey. With Mowzey Radio’s soulful vocals and Weasel’s energetic delivery, they created a sound that was uniquely their own. Hits like “Nyambura” and “Bread and Butter” catapulted them to stardom, establishing Radio and Weasel as a force to be reckoned with in the African music scene.

Notable Achievements

Mowzey Radio’s contribution to the Ugandan music industry was not only recognized locally but also on the international stage. Radio and Weasel performed at numerous concerts and events across Africa, showcasing their talent and leaving an indelible mark. They received several awards, including the prestigious Pearl of Africa Music Awards (PAM Awards), where they consistently dominated the categories they were nominated in.

One of the defining moments in Radio’s career was the collaboration with Nigerian superstar Wizkid on the hit song “Don’t Cry.” The song’s success not only solidified their position in the African music scene but also emphasized Radio’s ability to collaborate with artists from different cultural backgrounds.

Radio and Weasel, the dynamic Ugandan music duo, achieved remarkable success and accolades throughout their career. In 2015, they dominated the HiPipo Music Awards, winning Best Duo Group Artist, Song of the Year for “Neera,” and Album of the Year for “Amaaso Ntunga.” This followed their previous HiPipo wins in 2014 for Best Duo-Group Artist and Album of the Year.

Their journey started in 2008 with triumphs at the Pearl of Africa Music Awards, where their debut album “Nakudata” earned them Song of the Year. International recognition came with wins at the Tanzania Music Awards in 2010 and 2011 for Best East African Song.

Channel O Music Video Awards in 2011 celebrated their visual excellence, while Buzz Teeniez Awards in 2010 and 2011 recognized them as Hottest Group/Duo. MTV Africa Music Awards honored them as Best Group in 2010.

Nominations in the Africa Music Awards (MOAMA) in 2011 showcased their continental influence, and international acclaim came with BET Music Awards in 2013 and MTV Africa Music Awards in 2014.

Their extensive album catalog, including “Nyambura” (2008), “Bread and Butter” (2009), “Amaaso Ntunga” (2014), and “Mwana Wabandi” (2016), reflects a decade of musical brilliance.

Beyond the Music

Mowzey Radio’s impact extended beyond his musical talents. Known for his charisma and warm personality, he endeared himself to fans and colleagues alike. His commitment to social causes, including charity work and youth empowerment, showcased his dedication to making a positive impact in the community. Radio’s humility and approachability made him a role model for aspiring musicians, proving that success could be achieved without compromising one’s values.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite their musical success, Radio and Weasel faced challenges and controversies. From legal battles to internal conflicts within the duo, Mowzey Radio’s journey was not without its share of hardships. However, his resilience and determination to overcome obstacles were evident in the continued success of the duo and his solo projects.

Tragic Departure

On February 1, 2018, tragedy struck the music industry as news broke of Mowzey Radio’s untimely death.

Radio died on February 1, 2018, succumbing to brain injuries inflicted during an assault by a bouncer at an Entebbe club. The assailant forcefully threw Radio down approximately 3 meters (9.8 ft) onto a concrete pavement, leading to severe intracranial hemorrhage, ultimately claiming his life.

The circumstances surrounding his death were heartbreaking, and the shockwave reverberated not only through Uganda but across the entire East African region. Fans, fellow musicians, and the entertainment industry mourned the loss of a talent taken away too soon.

Legacy

Mowzey Radio’s legacy lives on through his timeless music and the impact he had on the Ugandan music scene. His ability to tell stories through his songs, addressing social issues and celebrating love and life, cemented his place as one of Uganda’s greatest musical storytellers.

He was a musical innovator since one-half of Radio and Weasel production Mwozey pioneered a unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and R&B, reshaping the contemporary sound of Ugandan music.

Chart-Topping Hits, his soulful vocals and poetic lyricism contributed to chart-topping hits like “Neera,” “Bread and Butter,” and “Nyambura,” solidifying their place as anthems for a generation.

Social Impact and Philanthropy: Mowzey’s commitment to social causes and youth empowerment, exemplified through charity work, reflects a deep sense of responsibility beyond the stage. The Radio and Weasel Foundation continues his legacy.

Industry Recognition, numerous accolades and awards, including HiPipo Music Awards, Pearl of Africa Music Awards, and international nominations, underscore Mwozey Radio’s influence and contribution to the music industry.

Collaborations and Musical Partnerships, his collaborations with artists both local and international like Wizkid and Amani showcased versatility and the power of cross-cultural musical partnerships, expanding the reach of Ugandan music.

Influence on Future Generations, Mowzey Radio’s journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians, highlighting the possibility of success through talent, hard work, and dedication. His legacy resonates not only in his music but in the hearts of those he continues to inspire.

In conclusion, Mowzey Radio’s journey from the small town of Kakiri to the international stage is a testament to his talent, resilience, and impact. His music continues to inspire, uplift, and resonate with fans old and new.

As we remember him on the anniversary of his passing, it is a time not only for sorrow but also for celebration—a celebration of the life of a musical maestro who left an indelible mark on Uganda’s cultural landscape.

Mowzey Radio’s legacy endures, reminding us that his spirit lives on through the melodies and lyrics that continue to echo in the hearts of those who loved and admired him.