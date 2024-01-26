Global activists with Debt for Climate Uganda rallied at the conclusion of the G77 Summit in Kampala at Munyonyo by calling for debt cancellation and a revival of the New International Economic Order to deliver on social and climate justice.

The highly attended summit marchelled by Famed activist Vanessa Nakate and high level national politicians as well as international renomated scientists presented their final position to the G77 secretariat, urging the G77 countries to use their collective voice to demand debt cancellation for the Global South.

“The urgency of climate action cannot be overstated,” said Vanessa Nakate, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “The global South bears a disproportionate burden of the impacts of climate change, affecting livelihoods, ecosystems, and future generations. We call upon the G77 to commit to ambitious and immediate measures to mitigate climate change and support adaptation efforts in vulnerable regions.”

At the rousing rally, dozens of activists called on the G77 secretariat to support a platform cancelling debt in the Global South so these countries can take control of their resources and the future of a sustainable planet.

The rally comes after Debt for Climate Uganda has hosted two days of dialogue to explore their goals and the urgency of the debt crisis.

“The G77+ China summit is an influential bloc of developing countries at the United Nations. There has never been a better opportunity for the Global South, especially as we Uganda under the Chairmanship of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to advocate for sustainable economic interests which include debt cancellation so that we live up to the theme of ‘Leaving no one behind,’” said Eric Masereka of Let’s do it! Uganda, Climate Advocate, Holocene Project Uganda Lead.

“Prioritizing digital literacy and accessibility is crucial to ensure the benefits of the New International Economic Order extend to all corners of the globe,” said Eriga Reagan Elijah of Debt for Climate Uganda.

“We call upon the G77 to unite and strengthen its collective voice to resist financial neo-colonial approaches. It is imperative that member states work together to counter practices that perpetuate economic dependency and hinder the self-determination of nations,” said Evelyn Acham, Chairperson of Agape Earth Coalition.

“Civil society organizations play a crucial role as intermediaries between governments and citizens. We encourage the G77 to engage with civil society organizations from the global South, leveraging their expertise, grassroots connections, and commitment to social justice,” said Kemigisha Cynthia, Head of Communications at Uganda Council on foreign relations.

G77 countries represent 80 percent of the global population and provide an essential forum for the Global South to deliver a united voice on debt cancellation and the climate crisis.

As for clarity, the Debt for climate is a global grassroots movement initiated and led by the Global South, building power from the bottom-up by uniting workers, Indigenous, feminist, faith, environmental, social and climate justice movements in the Global North and South, to cancel the financial debt of the Global South in order to enable a self-determined, just transition.

The Glasgow team was formed around the United Nations Climate Conference in 2021 in Glasgow, which led to a landmark deal putting the world on the trajectory to ending financing for fossil fuels. The organization is committed to pushing the world’s climate champions to go farther, calling out the blockers, and exposing the deniers.