When sharing his address ahead of NRM 38th anniversary on television, the Fountain of Honor,and Chairman of NRM General Yoweri Kaguta Museven continued to distance himself from the claims of running over some government agencies as peddled by self seekers in public service.

It is common knowledge that the President is the CEO and Vision bearer of the country, and therefore the chief planner and gives directives which flow from the very top to all levels of the organization/country. Not someone mooting and imposing his decision without the CEO first buying them. While communicating his competitive strategy and state of the economy on TV ahead of the NRM 38 anniversary, he avoided mentioning about laying off his loyal workers whom he wants to employ to safeguard his global reputation of transforming his country to super power. He was very careful with his words and ignored it in his golden speech which some analyst say was triggered by his success in hosting a series of summits like NAM conference and G77+China were Uganda registered tremendous recognition globally. For starters,those Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) are not won on sliver plate but by intense lobbying due to enormous benefits they accrue.

When the President mentioned that he wants our economy to Leap to $500b in 10 years from $50b,he was trying to be Accountable to his customers who put him in office. He knows that he needs that critical mass of people to help him achieve his Vision and goals of which some selfish people in Public service pretend to dont know but instead want to use as an opportunity to rip off workers pension and the proposed Ush 79b they asked to use to close government agencies which are at the center transformation of the country and attaining the many milestones we boost about.

Any good and modern intelligent leader like General Yoweri Museven will always focus on lowering employee turn over and improving customer angagement satisfaction to Wanaich/Bazukkulu which will ultimately see higher profits and more prosperity for the country and loyalty to the country.

It is confirmed that ever since these people proposed laying off some Ugandan workers,it has created unnecessary anxiety, job insecurity and employee turnover which has affected the functioning of government roles. First of all,the whole process was mismanaged as there is no clear restructuring plan and clear communication strategy of which the son of Kaguta might continue to put aside because it is retrogressive and can dent his reputation to his bosses who are the voters.

Warren Buffet,one of the accomplished business leaders stated as follows: “We can afford to lose money over alot of money. But we can’t afford to lose reputation. Mzee reputation will be compromised if we don’t maintain or increase our average GDP growth of 6.2% for us to attain our strategic goal of $500b in 10 years.

Given that Uganda is geographically disadvantaged country without sea port, it requires very brave leaders with aggressive strategy to make our country be on top of the game that will make us more respected from our neighbors. Or else we can slide back to the previous days where we were net importers from Kenya.

Such a milestone of recording a trade surplus of $ 113.36 with EU and $967.34 with COMESA can not be taken for granted.

Similarly, attaining a top slot of making Kenya, DRC and South Sudan our major export destination with 31.5%,24.6% and 23.3% respectively is highly commendable and can’t go unmentioned.

In conclusion, the biggest mistake would be to remove the Bazukkulu who have helped attain these milestones from their job post to create a vacuum in service delivery which Mzee might buy in short term. He believes that he already has a winning team which only needs some polishing.

The writer is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman of NRM -Kyambogo.