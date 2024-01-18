As tensions escalate in the Sudanese conflict, key members of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have gathered in Uganda to deliberate on the ongoing crisis.

The meeting, taking place at State House Entebbe and hosted by President Yoweri Museveni, also aims to address the discord between Ethiopia and Somalia while grappling with the protracted fighting in Sudan.

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh and South Sudan President Salva Kiir arrived in Uganda on Wednesday, setting the stage for high-level discussions. Kenyan President William Ruto is expected to join the deliberations today, adding to the array of leaders seeking resolution.

However, the attendance of Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki remains uncertain, adding an element of intrigue to the diplomatic gathering. The eight-member organization comprises Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

IGAD had previously initiated negotiations between the warring Sudanese factions – one led by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the other commanded by the Rapid Support Forces’ Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict over power control has raged for nearly a year.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry, aligned with General Abdel-Fattah Burhan’s army, issued a strongly-worded statement, condemning IGAD’s actions of inviting General Dagalo to the summit as a clear violation of Sudan’s sovereignty.

As the diplomatic storm brews, casting a shadow over the imminent 42nd IGAD summit, uncertainty looms across the region due to the Sudanese government’s decision not to attend, and later on suspending ties with IGAD, sending shockwaves through diplomatic channels.

IGAD, an eight-member bloc deeply involved in mediating the conflict, has yet to provide a response to Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s allegations. General Dagalo, a central figure in the controversy, confirmed his invitation on social media last week, though he is absent from the summit.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dagalo declared, “I received an invitation from the Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to attend and participate in the 42nd Assembly of the Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Heads of State and Governments on January 18 in Entebbe, Uganda.”

This development follows earlier unsuccessful mediation attempts by other international players, including Saudi Arabia and the United States. These nations facilitated indirect talks between the warring parties in early November. Notably, despite the ongoing conflict, leaders of the army and RSF have yet to meet face-to-face, adding a layer of complexity to the protracted struggle for control.

Gen Dagalo’s regional visits, including stops in Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia, have triggered protests from Gen al-Burhan’s leadership, highlighting the deep-seated divisions.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on strategies to address the influx of fugitives, improve official media discourse, and reduce inflammatory rhetoric. Notably, the contentious port deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland is set to be a focal point. Somalia, a member of IGAD, claims the deal violates its territorial integrity as Somaliland is considered part of its territory.

Ethiopia, a landlocked country seeking access to the sea, clarified its absence, citing prior commitments. Meanwhile, the Sudanese leadership declined to attend the meeting, as reported by local media in both countries.

The outcome of this high-stakes diplomatic gathering could significantly impact the trajectory of the Sudanese conflict and regional stability, underscoring the challenges faced by IGAD in mediating complex geopolitical issues.