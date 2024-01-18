Participants of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Women’s Side Event in Kampala convened under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence” have issued a resounding proclamation, declaring an unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment both within their nations and globally.

The event, held in conjunction with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), recognized the historical significance of NAM’s dedication to peace, justice, and equality. Acknowledging the progress since the 18th NAM Summit in championing gender equality and women’s rights, the participants also identified persistent challenges that hinder the achievement of comprehensive gender parity and empowerment.

In a collective statement, the participants emphasized the fundamental role of collaboration in consolidating progress towards gender equality. They underscored the importance of forging partnerships among governments, civil society organizations, UN agencies, and other stakeholders to overcome challenges and advance women’s rights and empowerment.

A notable initiative arising from the event is the advocacy for the establishment of a women’s platform within the NAM framework in Uganda. This platform aims to provide physical, digital, and structural spaces to track and advance women’s work, ensuring visibility, recognition, and opportunities for collaboration within the movement.

The participants committed to inclusive collaboration, pledging to share best practices and innovative approaches to address temporary issues such as the gender digital divide, girls’ representation, the gender pay gap, gender-based violence, access to education and healthcare, and the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles.

Recognizing the transformative potential of technological advancements, the participants pledged to ensure equal access for women and bridge the gender digital divide. They committed to promoting digital literacy, closing technological infrastructure gaps, and fostering women’s meaningful participation in the digital economy.

A significant focus of the commitment involves ensuring girls’ representation across all spheres of society, including STEM fields, leadership positions, and decision-making processes. The participants vowed to implement strategies empowering and encouraging girls to pursue careers and opportunities in these domains, dismantling barriers and biases hindering their progress.

The participants recommended the cancellation of the Debt Burden External Debt (DBET) initiative, emphasizing its potential hindrance to collective efforts in combating climate change impacts, particularly affecting women and girls.

In a fervent call to the international community, the participants urged solidarity and financial support to address climate change challenges. They specifically called upon developed nations to honour commitments and collaborate with NAM countries, ensuring a sustainable and resilient future that upholds the rights and empowerment of all women and girls.

Through this declaration, the participants aim to inspire global collaboration, share success stories, and exemplify the transformative power of collective action. The declaration signifies a renewed commitment to constructing a more just, inclusive, and prosperous future for women worldwide.