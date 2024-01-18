The Rubanda Deputy Resident District Commissioner Eric Ssewandigi has warned schools against resuming studies before the official opening day for the first term.

The DRDC says that despite the Ministry of Education setting Feb. 5, 2024 as the official opening day for the first term, it had received intelligence that some schools, especially the privately owned, were planning to re-open for holiday teaching.

“This contradicts the Ministry’s policy and calendar and also deprives learners the opportunity to rest and properly prepare for the new academic year,” he said.

Mr. Sswewandigi noted that the schools opening before Feb. 5, 2024 were majorly seeking to maximize profits by making parents pay school fees for the Holiday teaching. He asked parents to report any form of exploitation related to the holiday teaching.

“I’m requesting parents to report any School Director who seeks to exploit them by opening school before the official day,’” he said.

The DRDC further revealed that he had directed the office of the District Education Officer to deploy personnel and ensure that no school is conducting lessons before the official opening day.