Two young children were tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday evening, January 14th, 2024, in Kabale District, Uganda. The accident occurred around 6:00 PM in Kabalisa Cell, Katuna Town Council, and involved a Toyota Premio bearing registration number UAZ 881P and two pedestrians.

The victims, identified as Brilliant Tashobya (13 years old) and Ainembabazi Winner (8 years old), were both siblings and residents of Kabalisa Cell. According to police reports, the Toyota Premio, driven by Aliganyira Moses, was traveling from Kabale town towards the Katuna border when it struck the children. Tragically, both siblings were killed instantly.

Following the accident, the driver, Aliganyira Moses, fled the scene but later surrendered himself to Katuna Police Station. Police suspect that the primary cause of the accident was careless driving, possibly due to speeding.

A police sketch plan of the scene was drawn, and the bodies of the children were taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. The driver remains in police custody as investigations into the incident continue. The involved vehicle has been towed and parked at Kabale police station for inspection.

“It is heartbreaking to lose any child, but to lose two siblings in such a senseless accident is truly devastating,” said ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson.

“We urge all drivers to exercise caution on the roads and prioritize the safety of pedestrians, especially children.”