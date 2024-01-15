Six people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday evening, January 14th, 2024, on the Kabale-Katuna highway in Kabale district. The driver of the vehicle, identified as an unknown male, fled the scene after losing control and crashing into a fence.

The accident occurred around 5:00 PM at Kazigazigye Kitumba along the highway. The vehicle, a black Toyota Calling with registration number UAN 831H, was reportedly speeding when the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a fence, leaving six passengers injured.

The injured passengers, identified as Juliet Tuhirwe (49), Justine Baryajunaki (62), Natukunda Diana (38), Irene Muhanuka (60), Jackline Bafaki (57), and Amanya Gilian (7), were rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention. Their injuries are not yet known to be life-threatening.

Police responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The damaged vehicle was towed and parked at Kabale Central Police Station for inspection. Efforts are underway to track down the driver who remains at large.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding was the primary cause of the accident,” said ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson.

“We are actively searching for the driver and will hold him accountable for his actions.”