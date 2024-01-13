President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned the people of East Africa against divisionism, saying it’s a setback to the region.

“You cannot tell me about divisions, I believe in unity,” he said.

The President made the remarks yesterday Friday January 12, 2024 during the 60th Zanzibar Revolution anniversary celebrations held at Amaan Sports Complex, Zanzibar.

President Museveni was invited by H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Zanzibar Revolution occurred in January 1964 and led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab government by the island’s majority Black African population.

Zanzibar is an insular semi-autonomous region which united with Tanganyika in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania. It is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, 25–50 km (16–31 mi) off the coast of the African mainland and consists of many small islands and two large ones: Unguja (the main island, referred to informally as Zanzibar) and Pemba Island.

According to President Museveni, it was a good idea for Zanzibar to unite with Tanganyika to form The United Republic of Tanzania since togetherness was always a proposition of Pan- Africanists like Mzee Julius Mwalimu Nyerere.

“For us who know what a United Africa means, that was a good idea for our brothers to unite. Thank you for the unity,” said President Museveni before congratulating the people of Zanzibar for reaching the 60th revolution anniversary.

He also said Africa cannot develop without togetherness.

“That is why you find when we join together as East Africa, we develop due to the common market,” he said.

The President of Zanzibar, H.E Hussein Ali Mwinyi congratulated the people of Zanzibar for reaching the 60th revolution anniversary.

He also thanked President Suluhu for offering them support to ensure that the celebrations are a success.

“You have never abandoned us in good and bad times. I want to also thank the Presidents of Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda and other neighbours who have always wished us the best,” President Mwinyi noted.

“We pray to God to bless our country so that we achieve what we intend to have,” he added.

On her part, H.E Samia Suluhu also congratulated the people of Zanzibar for achieving the milestone of commemorating the 60th anniversary.

On the other hand, the President of Rwanda, H.E Paul Kagame said on this historic day, they remember the brave men and women who fought injustice.

“This led to the unity between Zanzibar and Tanganyika leading to the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania. As Africans this is proof that we are capable of coming together to solve our own problems,” he said.