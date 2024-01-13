Kampala, Uganda, 13th January 2024 – Airtel Uganda, the first 5G network in collaboration with the Innovative technology brand TECNO Mobile Uganda, and StarTimes, launched the SPARK 20 Pro+, an exciting addition to its popular SPARK 20 Series. This was during a launch held at the Next Media Park officiated by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi.

This partnership aims to extend affordable smartphone devices to Ugandans and also close the digital divide. The revolutionary smartphone series is the newest of the ever-emerging brands in the market aimed at meeting high consumer demands as owning a smartphone is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

The guest of honor, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi emphasized the importance of owning a smartphone in this digital era and highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure all Ugandans are connected.

He said, “As government and as a Ministry, we do support all the efforts that you the companies in the area of technology are doing. We support the innovation and the government has deliberately promoted the policy of legalizing communications and airwaves. So far, we have since moved from traditional means of communication and have created space for innovations and technologies in Uganda so that we move with the rest of the world in this era of digital transformation. Continue making the innovations and technologies and we are ready to embrace all these cutting-edge technologies including these devices.”

The device’s flagship-level capabilities include a 108MP+32MP powerful camera system, a double-curved design, a stunning display, and more. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 Ultimate processor, the SPARK 20 Pro+ offers a premium experience that exceeds expectations for its price range.

Ali Balunywa, head of Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda said, “The SPARK 20 Pro+ is not just about exceptional technology, it’s about how technology connects people. And at Airtel Uganda, we are keen on keeping our promise of connectivity that’s why we’re offering 3GB of free Airtel data monthly for 3 months with each purchase. This initiative ensures that customers can fully experience the cutting-edge technology of the SPARK 20 Pro+ on Uganda’s fastest and most reliable internet 5G network provided by Airtel.”

One of the challenges highlighted with accessing a smartphone is affordability. Smartphone companies have since created innovative means to which everyone can own a smart device regardless of their income.

On reinforcing their commitment to accessibility and customer convenience, Airtel Uganda offers an innovative instalment purchase option for the just launched SPARK 20 Pro+, thanks to EASYBUY. This collaboration enables customers to buy the SPARK 20 Pro+ and other models from the series from any Airtel shop across Uganda on easy and flexible payment terms.

“Our collaboration with EasyBuy exemplifies Airtel Uganda’s dedication to making cutting-edge technology more accessible. By offering the latest TECNO smartphones on instalments, we are not only providing our customers with an affordable pathway to own a high-quality device but also ensuring they experience the best of Airtel’s network services.” Balunywa said.

Furthermore, TECNO announced their sponsorship of the African Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON 2023), alongside an exciting consumer promotion. Customers purchasing the SPARK 20 Pro+ will have a chance to win a fully paid trip to watch the AFCON 2024 final, along with weekly prizes such as Ushs. 100,000 cashback or Ushs. 100,000 discount on instalments from Take Now or Easy Buy. To participate, customers need to buy any device from the Spark 20 series and predict the scores of the selected weekly games.

Timmy Shen, Brand Manager of TECNO Mobile Uganda, commented and said, “The SPARK 20 Pro+ reflects our commitment to bringing flagship-level camera technology and stylish design to a wider audience. As a significant upgrade to the SPARK 20 Series, this new device is a leader in the budget smartphone segment, offering unprecedented value to our trendsetting Gen Z consumers.”

The SPARK 20 Series is available for purchase in instalments from Take Now and EasyBuy. In Uganda, the SPARK 20 Pro+ and SPARK 20 are available in all TECNO shops and select Airtel service centres.