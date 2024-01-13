In the midst of the country’s economic turmoil, the construction of Lubowa Hospital again faces a formidable hurdle as Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Health Committee stepped forward to scrutinize the financing challenges surrounding this ambitious healthcare project.

As the nation grapples with economic struggles covered with a heavy debt burden, lawmakers raised critical questions about the feasibility and appropriateness of channelling funds into the construction of Lubowa Hospital, sparking a contentious debate on the prioritization of resources in the face of pressing financial constraints.

The controversy unfolded when Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, staunchly defended a recent plea for an additional Shs2.7 billion to oversee operations at Lubowa Hospital. Aceng argued that these funds were essential to enable the seamless transition of a consortium of engineers from both the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Health. This transition was deemed necessary to supervise ongoing works after the appointment of a new contractor. Minister Aceng emphasized that the government had not allocated any funds for consultancy services, further underscoring the urgency and importance of securing the requested financial support.

“Funding for supervision of Lubowa Hospital has never been allocated, even during the completion of the hostels, which were overseen by our Ministry of Health engineers. The current allocation of Shs2.7 billion is necessitated by the presence of a contractor on-site, poised to commence work. Although I have not personally inspected the progress, the engineers are required to provide on-the-ground reports, prompting the provision of this financial support,” explained Minister Aceng.

“During those two years without any construction, there was no supervision. Now, as we gear up to start work, supervision becomes crucial,” Minister Aceng stated. She pointed out the importance of assessing the quality and usability of the building materials purchased during that period, stressing that it is essential to determine whether the contractor can make effective use of them. The Minister voiced concerns, stating that allowing the contractor to work on-site without proper oversight could pose significant risks and lead to unfavourable project outcomes.

Despite her explanation the legislators had already failed to buy her plea citing the current economic hardship the country is facing.

Lawmaker Dr. Ayume Charles, representing Koboko Municipality called on the government to suspend the ongoing construction of the Shs1.44 trillion Lubowa Specialized Hospital. Dr. Ayume cited the soaring public debt, which has reached Shs97 trillion, as a compelling reason to halt the project. He pointed out that there has been a two-year hiatus in construction activities at Lubowa, further emphasizing the need to reassess the viability of continuing with the project amidst the current economic challenges.

“You are well aware that our economy is not in the best shape. Considering the Auditor General’s report revealing our national debt standing at approximately Shs97 trillion, I am uncertain about our capacity to secure funding for various projects. It is our understanding that we should prioritize completing ongoing projects, some of which require modest amounts like Shs2 billion or Shs3 billion. Therefore, the Ministry of Finance, could you allocate the necessary funds for these smaller projects? We are not approaching you for substantial allocations,” stated Dr. Ayume Charles.

In the same way, Obongi County legislator George Bokha wondered why the

Minister asked for Shs2.7Bn for supervision works at the said hospital yet works had stalled for two years, “This Committee was there two years ago, work had stalled, a supplementary budget was requested for supervision of works, you don’t supervise stalled works, you supervise work in progress. What was the basis and rationale for requesting funds for supervision when the entity knows work stalled,” asked Bokha.

Nevertheless, the minister countered, asserting that construction is set to commence later this year, underscoring the critical importance of supervision in this upcoming phase.

Meanwhile, the deliberations surrounding the construction of Lubowa Specialized Hospital have always brought to the forefront a complex interplay of economic challenges, financial allocations, and the imperative need for meticulous oversight.