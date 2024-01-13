While facing the Parliamentary Committee on Defence on Thursday, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Ssempijja sounded an alarm, cautioning MPs about potential program disruptions within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in light of imminent budget cuts.

The Minister emphasized the broad-reaching consequences, specifically highlighting the impact on critical elements such as the salaries of Local Defence Units (LDUs) and the facilitation of ongoing deployments in the sensitive regions of Karamoja and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to the Minister, as the presence of financial constraints looms, concerns intensify regarding the stability of essential defence initiatives and operations manned by the national army both within and outside.

In the fiscal year 2024/25, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) finds itself grappling with a significant financial shortfall, revealing a stark contrast between its budgetary needs and the funds currently available. The UPDF’s total desired budget for the period stands at Shs9.123 trillion. However, the government has only allocated Shs3.880 trillion, leaving a staggering shortfall of Shs5.242 trillion.

Within this constrained budget, the UPDF has outlined specific financial requirements for crucial areas. Notably, the Army is seeking Shs62.8 billion for its deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Shs27.5 billion for operations in the volatile region of Karamoja. Furthermore, the UPDF has identified a pressing need for Shs40.889 billion to cover essential utilities such as water and electricity.

Unfortunately, as of the current allocation, not a single penny has been made available for these critical utility expenses, raising concerns about the sustainability of ongoing operations and the well-being of the armed forces personnel involved.

The minister asserts that this substantial budgetary gap underscores the potential challenges and disruptions that may ensue in the UPDF’s crucial programs and deployments unless adequate funding measures are promptly addressed.

In a parallel financial struggle, UPDF is also confronting a pressing need for additional funds to meet the salary obligations of its soldiers and other staff. The initial request for this purpose amounted to Shs2.049 trillion, acknowledging the considerable financial commitments involved in maintaining the well-being of military personnel. Regrettably, only Shs1.052 trillion has been provided, leaving a substantial gap of Shs997.020 billion in the allocated budget for personnel salaries.

Among the groups facing potential repercussions due to this shortfall are the Local Defence Personnel, formerly known as LDUs, who are deployed in various capacities. Their salaries demand a dedicated allocation of Shs27.6 billion, reflecting the financial requirement essential for sustaining this vital segment of the defence apparatus. Additionally, Local Defence Personnel (LDPs) undergoing training, upon successful completion, necessitate a separate allocation of Shs28 billion on the day they pass out.

This financial discrepancy underscores the intricate challenge faced by the UPDF in ensuring the timely and adequate compensation of its personnel.

However, the Minister informed the lawmakers that the potential implications of these budget shortfalls on morale, operational effectiveness, and the broader defence infrastructure emphasize the critical need for prompt attention and resolution to maintain the stability and functionality of the armed forces.