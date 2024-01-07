The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Uganda has strongly refuted claims suggesting Nigeria’s rejection of degrees from Ugandan institutions due to authenticity concerns.

Prof Mary Okwakol, the executive director of NCHE, dismissed reports of Nigerian rejection, affirming that Uganda had received no formal complaints regarding academic papers issued by its universities.

Prof Okwakol emphasized the NCHE’s role in receiving and investigating complaints related to higher learning institutions, asserting that no concerns had been raised by individuals, institutions, or Nigerian authorities regarding Ugandan degree certificates.

Prof. Okwakol clarified, “To date, NCHE has not received any grievances from individuals, institutions, or Nigerian authorities regarding the authenticity of degree certificates from Ugandan universities. Investigating complaints concerning higher education institutions is a key responsibility of NCHE, and we are committed to taking necessary measures if such issues arise.”

Speculations emerged following a report by GhanaWeb alleging Nigeria’s suspension of accreditation and evaluation for degree certificates from Benin and Togo, suggesting a similar action might be taken against Uganda, Kenya, and Niger.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, reportedly confirmed these potential sanctions on Channels Television. Allegations arose from an undercover journalist’s account, detailing how he allegedly obtained a degree from a Benin university within two months before being deployed in the National Youth Service Corps.

Reacting to these claims, educationist Ms Rose Stella Akongo, Principal of Luigi Giussani Institute of Higher Education Kampala, expressed disbelief in a degree attained within such a short period, cautioning students against institutions potentially offering substandard courses.

She advised prospective students to verify the accreditation of their chosen institutions with the NCHE to ensure compliance with international standards.

She emphasized, “Degree programs must meet a minimum credit unit threshold for accreditation. I consistently advise individuals to verify if their chosen institution operates under NCHE regulations before investing in education. It ensures that the program’s rigor and quality align with international standards.”

In response, the Education ministry spokesperson, Mr Dennis Mugimba, refrained from commenting until Uganda received formal communication on the matter.

Previous concerns about expired undergraduate courses in Ugandan universities led the NCHE to request affected institutions to submit programs due for review by November 30th, 2023, highlighting the urgency in addressing accreditation issues.

Instances of alleged fraud in academic qualifications surfaced in various institutions, with Makerere University launching an investigation into fake degree awards. The university urged employers to re-verify the degrees of alumni amidst public concern about forged academic documents.

Kyambogo University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, acknowledged fraudulent activities among students, noting instances of attempted grade alterations and the subsequent removal of implicated students from graduation lists.

Prof Katunguka reiterated the university’s stance on revoking degrees obtained fraudulently, pending evidence and managerial review.

These developments underscore the importance of stringent measures to maintain the integrity of academic qualifications and emphasize the need for transparent and robust oversight within Uganda’s higher education landscape.