Allegations of rampant extortion have surfaced against health workers at Masindi General Hospital, with reports suggesting that patients, particularly the vulnerable, are being denied essential services unless they pay bribes.

The alarming practice has triggered concerns among patients and district leaders, urging immediate intervention from higher authorities.

Desperate patients accessing services at the hospital have raised a red flag, citing instances where health workers exploit their vulnerability by demanding exorbitant amounts of money for treatments that should be provided free of charge.

Insider sources revealed that fees ranging between UGX 150,000 to 400,000 are being demanded for access to the hospital’s Theater, depending on negotiation terms, an act that severely impacts the marginalized seeking medical assistance.

Ntulume Annet, a resident of Kijura, recounted being asked to pay UGX 150,000 for her sister’s minor surgery at the hospital. Pamela Nyakato, the district Secretary for finance, planning, and administration, faced a similar ordeal when health workers allegedly refused to attend to her patient until payment was made.

Vicky Atim from Kabango town council highlighted the dire situation faced by expectant mothers, indicating that fees as high as 350,000 to 400,000 are being extorted for a caesarian operation, exacerbating the challenges of effective healthcare delivery in the district.

Dr. Vincent Katusiime, the Acting Medical Superintendent, acknowledged receiving numerous complaints about certain health workers’ conduct. He confirmed the summoning of accused personnel for disciplinary action and reported their names to the district service commission.

However, Dr. Katusiime expressed concern over delayed reporting of such incidents by victims, urging community leaders, including politicians, security personnel, and civil servants, to collaborate in eradicating extortion practices.

Masindi District LCV Chairperson, Cosmas Byaruhanga, denounced the unethical practice, asserting that extorting money from patients tarnishes the hospital’s reputation and undermines public trust.

He emphasized that citizens seeking medical care at government facilities cannot afford private healthcare expenses, emphasizing that bribery and extortion must cease.

Dr. Jjingo Abiriga, the acting District Health Officer, assured ongoing investigations into identified health workers engaged in extortion. He urged the public to report such misconduct promptly for immediate action, emphasizing the hospital administration’s repeated warnings against such malpractices.

This seismic revelation has sparked an uproar among patients and local leaders, thrusting the hospital into a maelstrom of controversy and igniting fervent calls for justice and ethical reform in the healthcare sector.