The State House has clarified on the role of the Presidential Task Force on Land Matters and Environment which is headed by Brig. Moses Lukyamuzi, a Special Presidential Assistant.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) today, Brig. Lukyamuzi’s task force operates within the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development.

PPU further notes that the taskforce is mandated to prevent encroachments on wetlands, forests, and riverbanks, offer swift security responses in cases of land grabbing and it is supposed to hand over suspects to the police or the military police for further handling.

“Please note that the task force is not authorized to conduct investigations, detain individuals, or prosecute suspects. These responsibilities remain within the purview of the police, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the Courts of Law,” PPU emphasized.