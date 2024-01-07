The Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) Manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo has applauded First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni for her pivotal role in supporting President Museveni’s visionary leadership ,contributing to Uganda’s ongoing positive transformation.

Hajjat Namyalo made the comments on Saturday when Bazzukulu gathered for a national thanksgiving ceremony to express gratitude for Janet Museveni’s significant contributions to Uganda and to offer prayers for her well-being after recovering from Covid-19.

President Museveni revealed on December 28, 2023, that Maama Janet Museveni had contracted Covid-19 during their Christmas holiday at the First Family’s residence in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District. Fortunately, she made a swift recovery within seven days.

In light of her restored health, ONC organized thanksgiving prayers to express gratitude to God for her recovery and to seek blessings for many more years of service alongside President Museveni, affectionately referred to as Jajja (Grandfather) by the Bazzukulu.

The thanksgiving prayers took place at the ONC offices in Kyambogo, Nakawa Division. The clergy from various religious sects, led by Rt. Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, the Bishop of the new South Ankole Diocese, conducted the intercession.

In his message to Bazzukulu, Bishop Ahimbisibwe commended Hajjat Namyalo aka Chief Muzzuku for consistently upholding the fear of the Lord while carrying out various responsibilities under ONC.

Rev. Ahimibisibwe observed that, for all this time, the First Lady has been a true mother of the nation through her fear of the Lord and a true flag of Uganda, whose motto is “For God and My Country,” adding that; for this reason, the Lord ensured her recovery from the deadly disease to maintain the flame of integrity and God-fearing behavior among the citizens she has led by example.

He also observed that God has granted Hon. Mama Janet more time to accomplish her set mission, for which unity and togetherness should be at the forefront.

Rwampara District Woman MP, Hon. Molly Asiimwe, a known close confidant of the First Lady who represented the First Family thanked God for healing Mama Janet, and the ONC National Coordinator, Hajjat Namyalo for organizing such a function which embraces the race of humanity, love and goodwill among others.

”Our mama Janet has told me to thank you very much for organizing this event on her behalf. Indeed, we must thank God because a country without a mother can’t stand. And now that she is healed and back to her healthy life, expect nothing but swift progress and transformation of this country,” Hon Asiimwe noted.

On her part, the head of ONC, SPA/PA Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, thanked the members present for making an effort to attend the prayers organized on short notice and committed to the people that leadership centered on God will continue to take center stage in the Kyambogo office.

She also thanked God for quick recovery and asked for continued good health for Mrs. Janet Museveni arguing that “with Mama’s good and stable health, the NRM National Chairman is always at peace while steering the country to great strength.”

“The ONC foot soldiers were on their knees from the time the National Chairman broke the news of sickness, and indeed the Lord has answered these prayers and healed Mama Janet, the revered mother of the mighty country Uganda,” Namyalo remarked.

The Bazzukulu are committed to continued prayers for a full recovery and the ability to return to the National duties she has sacrificed her entire life to perform.” she added.

Hajjat Namyalo further tasked Mama Janet to use this time to strengthen her hold at the State House because with her, the President continues to do his job ably while being sure that the mother of the nation is in charge.

”Some dreamers think Museveni can be allowed to retire, as bazzukulu we are not ready for such news. Today bazzukulu have told me not to only command Museveni but also mama. Our mama, now that you are healed, we are giving you the job of staying with our jajja like you have been his shoulder for the past 37 years as first lady. We are commanding you not to leave alone our jajja and also command you not to step out of state house, you are the only tested and proven first lady that can mother all of us, that’s an order from your beloved bazzukulu!,” Hajjat Namyalo added.

The prayers were attended to by different dignitaries including; Hon Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, the NRM Vice Chairman in Central Region who represented the NRM Secretariat, Hon Diana Mutasingwa, the Minister of State in the office of the Vice President, and Hon Judith Nabakooba, the Minister for Lands. Hon Robina Rwakoojo, Former Ambassador Simon Mulongo, Uganda’s Ambassador To Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sulaiman Gugwa. (Gomba West), Hon Mary Begumisa (Sembabule Woman MP).

Others include; Kampala Central Mayor Hon Salim Uhuru, NRM Youth League Chairperson, Mr Gaddafi Nasur, former Supreme Mufti Kasule Ndirangwa , Hon Jane Avuru (Woman MP Pakwach), Hon Sauda Kauma Alibaawo (Iganga Woman MP) among others.