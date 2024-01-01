President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with Rev. Dr. Ock Soo Park, a South Korean evangelist at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

Rev. Dr. Park is the founder of the International Youth Fellowship, a worldwide youth organisation and international NGO based on Christian mindset; aimed at raising leaders with a global insight through youth education, activities, and providing realistic solutions to problems in the global village.

During the meeting, Rev. Dr. Park informed President Museveni that they have plans to set up a mindset institute in Uganda to groom young people.

“We have all the plans to get the mind education up and running in this country for the young people,” Rev. Dr. Park said.

President Museveni welcomed the idea to set up the mindset institute in Uganda.

“That is a very good idea because that is what our people here need,” President Museveni noted.

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku commended the International Youth Fellowship for their good work in changing the mindset of the young people.

Rev. James Kim, the Chairman of the International Youth Fellowship- Uganda, told the President that they have been training many public servants including teachers and the youth in mind Education for the last ten years.

He added that they are working with the Ministry of Public Service to train civil servants in mindset change.