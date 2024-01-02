In a resounding testament to talent and musical prowess, the spotlight of Bebe Cool’s highly anticipated annual list for 2023 shines brightly on the illustrious Fangone Forest King, Alien Skin, as the artist confidently secures an apex position, reaffirming his undeniable place among Uganda’s musical elite.

Every year, the Ugandan music scene eagerly awaits the unveiling of Bebe Cool’s best artist of the year list. This comes as a celebration of talent, dedication, and musical mastery. As an influential figure in the industry, Bebe Cool’s compilation of the best artists in Uganda serves as a spotlight, shining brightly on the diverse array of musical brilliance that graces the nation.

According to Bebe Cool, this annual tradition not only honors exceptional artists but also fuels anticipation and sparks discussions, offering a glimpse into the heartbeat of Uganda’s vibrant music landscape.

Bebe Cool’s discerning eye and deep-rooted experience within the music industry lend unparalleled credibility to his annual list. With a career spanning decades, he brings a seasoned perspective, recognizing not just popularity but also craftsmanship and innovation.

His dedication to nurturing emerging talents while acknowledging the contributions of established icons makes this curated roster a comprehensive reflection of Uganda’s musical evolution. The anticipation surrounding this annual announcement amplifies the spotlight on artists, igniting conversations, and fostering a sense of camaraderie among fans and musicians alike.

Here is the list

AlienSkinUgwith Party, Twayiseeko Dda and Binyuma Botha ft Clever J. Vinkawith Bailando Dax Vibeswith Believe ft Vinka

4.Eddy Kenzo with Balipila Boda

Rema with Tonyt Rakawith Nana Ugaboys Africawith Salary ft Selecta Jeff Omega256 with This Year Vyrootawith Risk and Ex Twafuna Sente Omutume Planet with Chai W’enjayi CrystoPandawith Empele and Mukisenge ft Winnie Nwagi KingSaha with Money Gravity with Okwepicha GabieNtaatewith Cheza, Titus Kuteesa with Ndi Mulokole Bebe Cool himself with Question.

Best Collaborations of year 2023

Carol Kasita – Chekecha ft Winnie Nwangi, & Vinka. Tetunazina ft Gravity. Fik Gaza- Banana ft Jose Chameleone. Fik Famaica – Bwepaba ft Sheebah. Hatim & Dockey – Did I die ft sheebah. Ava Peace – Shabada ft Mudra Di Viral. Feffe Busi – Pretty Pretty Remix ft King Saha. Jowie Landa – Sugar dada ft JPC & EX twafuna sente ft Vyroota.

In a special way, Bebe Cool appreciateed the comedy sector of entertainment as music and comedy work hand in hand and at this note. “Let me appreciate an individual who has put up an outstanding effort to give Ugandans an option. I give Alex his flowers and call upon all Ugandans to continue to embrace comedy as it is also an important source of income for the young generation.”