As the new year unfolds, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Ministries Makerere Kavule, a revered figure in the Born Again Christian community during the crossover night delivered a powerful and timely message urging believers in Uganda and worldwide to embrace forgiveness and refocus their efforts on gospel preaching in the year 2024.

“Forgiveness is the cornerstone of our faith,” Pastor Ssenyonga asserted, his voice resonating with conviction. “As we embark on this new journey, let us shed the shackles of resentment and embrace the liberating power of forgiveness. It is through forgiveness that we authentically reflect the grace and love of our Lord.”

The pastor’s call for forgiveness arrives amidst a backdrop of division and discord that often threaten the unity among believers especially the born-again faith denomination Acknowledging the burdens carried by bitterness and unforgiveness, he implored Christians to extend grace and actively pursue reconciliation, echoing the teachings exemplified by Christ.

“While the world presents us with trials and conflicts, let us become ambassadors of forgiveness and empathy,” he continued. “May our actions become a testament to the transformative strength of forgiveness, healing wounds and fostering reconciliation within our communities.”

Additionally, Pastor Ssenyonga emphasized the urgent need to prioritize gospel preaching in the year 2024. He underscored the fundamental mission of Christians to disseminate the message of hope, love, and redemption.

“Our foremost duty is to proclaim the gospel,” Pastor Ssenyonga affirmed. “Amidst life’s distractions and the cacophony of worldly distractions, let us recenter our focus on sharing the life-altering power of the gospel. It serves as the beacon illuminating darkness and offering solace to the downtrodden.”

Recognizing the profound impact of unified efforts in propagating the gospel, Pastor Ssenyonga fervently encouraged believers to actively engage in evangelism. This call extends to reaching out to diverse communities and ardently sharing the life-transforming message of Christ’s love and redemption.

As Pastor Ssenyonga’s resonant message reverberates throughout the Christian community, believers are responding with a renewed determination to embody forgiveness, nurture unity, and zealously participate in gospel-centred outreach throughout the coming year.

Meanwhile, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s clarion call to prioritize forgiveness and emphasize gospel preaching in 2024 stands as a guiding beacon for Christians in Uganda. As believers embrace forgiveness and ardently proclaim the transformative message of the gospel, they stand united, empowered to effect profound change within their communities and beyond.