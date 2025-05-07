KAMPALA, Uganda – May 7, 2025 – Sudhir Ruparelia, one of Uganda’s most prominent business magnates and the founder of the Ruparelia Group, has expressed profound gratitude to the public for the overwhelming love, support, and compassion shown to his family following the tragic death of his only son, Rajiv Ruparelia. The 35-year-old businessman perished in a car accident on May 3, 2025, at the Busabala Flyover in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District, leaving the nation in shock and mourning.

In a heartfelt post on X under the hashtag #RajivSendOff, shared on the evening of May 6, Sudhir wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has shown love, support, and compassion during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness and presence mean the world to me and my family. I’m grateful for your understanding and respect for our privacy.”

Accompanying the message was a poignant image from Rajiv’s cremation at the Lugogo Hindu Crematorium in Kampala, where the family performed a traditional Hindu ritual involving the breaking of a clay pot—a symbolic act representing the release of the soul and the impermanence of life.

The ceremony, held at 2:30 PM on May 6, followed a vigil at the Ruparelia residence in Kololo, where mourners from all walks of life, including business tycoons and slum residents, paid their respects.

Rajiv, the managing director of the Ruparelia Group, was driving his Nissan GTR from Kajjansi towards Munyonyo when his vehicle hit temporary concrete barriers, overturned, and burst into flames, resulting in his instant death.

Police investigations into the exact cause of the crash are ongoing, but the tragedy has sparked conversations about road safety in the area. Rajiv leaves behind his wife, Naiya, a three-year-old daughter, his sisters Meera and Sheena, and his parents, Sudhir and Jyotsna.

The #RajivSendOff hashtag became a focal point for communal mourning, with X users sharing heartfelt messages. @mugambwa2 wrote, “You have shown me how father-son love should be. Be strengthened Big Dad,” reflecting on the deep bond between Sudhir and Rajiv. @bulungu70308 simply stated, “RIP Rajiv,” encapsulating the widespread grief. However, not all reactions were sympathetic; @Alexisb_1809 remarked, “Thank U too for utilising your unmatched foolishness in exploiting someone’s bereavement to grow your account,” highlighting a rare but critical perspective on the public nature of the mourning process.

Despite this, the outpouring of support, as seen in messages from users like @kyajop and @Levi_Eyaru , underscored Rajiv’s humility, patriotism, and the Ruparelia family’s impact on Uganda, particularly in creating employment opportunities.

Rajiv’s death marks a significant loss for the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate spanning real estate, finance, education, and hospitality, where he was seen as the heir apparent. The family concluded their statement with “Om Shanti,” a Hindu prayer for peace, as they navigate this profound loss.