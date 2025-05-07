The Busoga media scene is abuzz with the sudden and mysterious departure of Sir Grace Mwesigwa from NBS Group of companies, the region’s leading media powerhouse. Mwesigwa, a highly acclaimed radio personality known for his exceptional talent, calm demeanor, and impressive educational background, has been off-air for two weeks, sparking intense speculation about his future. With graduate and postgraduate qualifications in journalism and mass communication, Mwesigwa ranks among the most educated and professional media personalities in the region.

The Void Left Behind

Mwesigwa’s absence has been felt across multiple platforms. His popular shows, Ensi Ne’byayo and Saturday leading political talkshow, Endabirwamu of NBS Radio and Reference Point, of 89 Smart FM are now being hosted by other personalities, but the gap left by his departure is undeniable. Fans are left wondering what could have led to his sudden exit, and whether he’ll be returning to the airwaves anytime soon. Mwesigwa’s charm extends beyond the studio, as he’s become a sought-after figure in corporate events, impressing spectators and organizers alike with his presence. His ability to socialize with regional and national Leaders has earned him high regard in the industry.

A Pattern of Departures

Mwesigwa’s departure is not an isolated incident. Several other top talents have left NBS in recent times, including Nakapachu, Mbajjwe, Dabada, Oloya, Shamiru, and most recently, Luboowa Kyemba. The loss of such a talented and educated personality will undoubtedly be felt by the company, which has long prided itself on its roster of top-notch talent. This trend echoes the 2022 exit of Winnie Watenya from Smart FM English to Namuwongo-based KFM, showing that talent migration is a common occurrence in the industry.

What’s Next for Mwesigwa?

As speculation about Mwesigwa’s next move continues to swirl, fans are left to ponder his future. Rumors suggest he might be migrating to another national big media company in Kampala, where he has been spotted frequenting of late. Will he be focusing on his role as brand ambassador for Whispers Magical School of Nursing Excellence in Jinja, or is he being wooed by rival media company Nabeeta’s Namesis Mwiru? One thing is certain – Sir Grace Mwesigwa’s departure has left a void in the NBS family, and fans can’t help but wonder what’s next for this beloved host.

Here at Watchdog Uganda, we wish Sir Grace Mwesigwa a very rewarding career, wherever he is headed.