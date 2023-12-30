President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will tomorrow 31st December, 2023 deliver his end of year address to Ugandans.

This has been confirmed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) would like to announce that H.E. Gen

(Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President and Commander-In-Chief

of the UPDF, will deliver his end-of-year address to the nation on

Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8pm,” the unit stated.

“This address will be broadcasted live on all radio and TV stations, as

well as online platforms. Tune in.

Thank you for your attention!”