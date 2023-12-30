Pastor Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Ministries Makerere Kavule has raised a compelling alarm regarding the crumbling foundations shaping familial and domestic life in Ugandan society.

His impassioned plea urges cautious reflection amid the vanishing support systems that have traditionally underpinned the fabric of households and family units both in Uganda and the Eastern African region at large.

While speaking about his National Prayer dubbed Passover night of 31st December, Pastor Senyonga expressed deep concern over the rapid erosion of foundational elements critical for nurturing resilient families and robust home structures across Uganda.

Highlighting the disintegration of communal values, cultural norms, and essential support systems, he stressed the profound impact this societal shift is having on the stability and cohesion of families. Senyonga emphasized the pivotal role these foundational principles have historically played in fostering a sense of unity, belonging, and strength within households, resonating with the broader community at large.

“The traditional pillars that form families no longer exist, even our indigenous ways of getting a partner who will build your life and merry is no longer existing. That’s why most of our youth don’t want to marry because cohabiting is now the most preferred method since people fear responsibilities,” he said.

Drawing from his extensive experience working within communities as a church leader, Pastor Senyonga pointed to various factors contributing to the weakening of these foundational pillars such as economic pressures, the erosion of cultural practices, and the encroachment of modernity leaving the African original ways of marriage and family.

“In the past, our cultural norms upheld the sanctity of marriage, where intimacy was reserved for married couples. Courtship served as a period for understanding each other’s preferences and values, yet today, many youths misconstrue courtship as solely about sexual relations. I urge caution, especially among young women, to prioritize self-worth and reject partners who prioritize only physical intimacy. The rise in unplanned pregnancies and the increasing incidence of AIDS among the youth reflect a troubling trend where immediate sexual gratification outweighs the importance of building stable families,” he emphasized.

Pastor Senyonga fervently underscored the urgent need for deliberate efforts to revive and fortify these foundational values, emphasizing the indispensable role they play in shaping not just individual families but the collective social fabric of Ugandan society.

His impassioned call to action urges a re-evaluation of priorities and a concerted effort to preserve these essential building blocks that have long defined the resilience and unity of Ugandan families.