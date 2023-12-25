At that time, the emperor Augustus ordered a census to be taken throughout the Roman empire. When the first census took place, Quirinius was the governor of Syria. Everyone; then went to register himself; each to his hometown.

One of the people who trekked to Bethlehem was Joseph who went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to the town of Bethlehem in Judaea, the birthplace of King David.

Joseph went to Judaea because he was a descendant of King David. He went to register with Mary his betrothed fiancé and a heavily pregnant woman.

While they were in Bethlehem, a son, was born to them; he was wrapped in strips of clothes and laid in a manger, His name was Jesus; or Emmanuel, or Immanuel, meaning “God is with us”.

It is Christmas again, and Emmanuel is born today – his namesake from Masaka, Immanuel Lwasa Kaweesi, has used this opportunity to announce his intentions to contest for the National Resistance Movement district chairman.

Upon congratulating President Museveni and his family upon celebrating yet another Christmas, as the commander-in-chief and leader of Uganda, Lwasa said, he plans to change politics of NRM in Masaka city, by offering to stand to lead the party in the new city.

“I congratulate President Museveni and First Family altogether for reaching this far onto the birth of the newly born baby Jesus Christ in Immanuel,” Lwasa exclaimed in a delightful way at his home place in Bulaga, Kampala.

Lwasa who remembers to have first met President Museveni during his service in the army under the watchful eye of Captain Christopher Kazoola and Senior officer Mande, as number 12647 of the National Resistance Army force, he told this reporter, Masaka was going to turn YELLOW the moment he is offered an opportunity to lead the party. Lwasa who retired in 1994, says, he thanks God that he served his country and commander in chief during his youthful days, and now wants to share his talents, experience and wealth to offer leadership to Masaka.

His friends say, Gen Kazini once commended Lwasa as “a good and obedient, social and hardworking soldier during his service”.

He recollects that Christmas always reminds him that he shared a name with Jesus Christ via his alias “Immanuel” and he said that the season reminds him of President Museveni’s last days in the bush ahead of the capture of Kampala in January 1986.

“President Museveni is a special leader. He is as visionary as a chosen child in Jesus Christ. Together with the First Family, they have propelled the country to stability and progress the way Jesus Christ sacrificed himself onto the cross to save our lives,” said Lwasa, now aged 54- years.

Born to the late Angella Kigona and Joseph Kaweesi, residents of Kyabakuza village in Masaka City; Lwasa hopes to stand for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairperson Masaka City to revive the lost glory of the party in the area.

“According to my exposure in countries such as China; United States of America and others I have learnt a lot of developmental ideas, done business and politics. I hope to change the face of Masaka City into a business city since I am a businessman too,’’ shared Lwasa also the owner of Club Tarvern Kick, Lwasa events and Trans Equators gold miners Association.