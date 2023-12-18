The Territorial Police of Gomba, in collaboration with the Katonga Regional Police, has commenced an investigation into a murder that occurred today, December 18, 2023, in Kibaale village, Kigumba parish, Maddu subcounty, Gomba district.

According to SP Majid Karim, the Spokesperson of Katonga Regional Police, the incident resulted in the death of one individual, identified Paddy Sserunjogi famously known as Sobi.

Sobi has been a hardcore criminal who has been terrorising Ugandans for years.

“Preliminary findings suggest that around 12:30 PM today, on a land belonging to Kalisa in Kibaale village, Kigumba parish, Maddu sub-county, Gomba district, a group of 50 people armed with sticks, pangas, and spears attacked another group, resulting in the death of one person,” Majid Karim said in a statement today.

“The disputed land was purchased by Kalisa, who paid 20 million out of a total of 100 million in 2007. However, it is claimed that he bought it from the wrong person. Another group, purporting to be the children and grandchildren of the late Kibi Paul and led by Deborah Nagadiya and Kiwewa Barton, emerged with land titles, claiming their ownership of the same land.”

He added that legal proceedings were initiated, but before the case could be resolved, the second group brought individuals from Kampala Kisenyi to occupy and clear the land.

“During today’s clash, different items, including food, utensils, and structures, were destroyed. The group is alleged to have killed more individuals, although only one body has been recovered with cut wounds on the leg and neck.

Officers from Gomba Police responded immediately, restoring order in the area,” Majid Karim noted.

Sobi’s body has been conveyed to Gomba Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

“Currently, there are three confirmed injuries including Katumba Gerald, Mateka Andrew, and Aliyu Dela. Further details will be provided in due course.”