The Secretary- Office of President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has urged the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioner (RCC), their deputies and other District leaders in Busoga Sub region to protect the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds from corrupt officials.

“The corrupt officials frustrate government efforts toward inclusive growth,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks on Monday 18th December, 2023 in his statement read by the Under Secretary- Office of the President, Mr. Emmanuel Walani who represented him during the opening of a 3-day Capacity-building workshop for RDCs, RCC, their deputies, RISO, DISOs and District Chairpersons from Busoga Sub region, being held at the Source of the Nile Hotel, Jinja City.

In regard to the PDM, Hajji Kakande said the government has committed substantial resources to alleviate people out of poverty.

However, he stressed that they are also aware of the existing challenges to the effective and efficient implementation of the program in the region and other parts of the Country.

“These include misuse of funds, administrative costs, and, most notably, corruption. For this reason, RDCs and DISOs should work harmoniously to ensure that the PDM funds reach their intended beneficiaries in all the Parishes and that any notice of corruption or sabotage is duly reported so that the culprits are dealt with accordingly. We must clear the myth that the government has not done enough for its people,” he said.

Hajji Kakande further implored the participants to sensitise the communities on government programs and projects by popularising them to intentionally reflect what the NRM government has done specifically in the current Manifesto period of 2021-2026.

“Today, the region is witnessing many development activities like the tarmacking of significant roads, availability of electricity to mention but a few. The government has also developed and implemented many anti-poverty programs to improve the incomes of the poorest and consequently improve their living standards, with the newest initiative being the Parish Development Model, which currently focuses on financial inclusion. I believe that all your Districts have received the PDM funds. I urge you to act as super Agents in the implementation of this Program as well as all the other government initiatives.”

Hajji Kakande also reminded the RDCs must ensure security in their areas since it is one of the pillars required for long-term investment and sustainability of existing ventures for socio-economic transformation.

“Your critical role on the District Security Committees cannot be underestimated. Let us purposely meet as often as possible to assess and provide a day-to-day situational report on the security status within the Region,”he said.

“Allow me to bring your attention to issues relating to Climate Change that should be treated seriously. Over-exploitation of our natural resources has increasingly led to environmental degradation and reduced ecosystem services and disasters. Reduced ecosystem services, in turn, have contributed to poverty. As we strive to address social equity and economic development in the years to come, our awareness and ability to improve the state of the environment and secure environmental sustainability will shape our future. Please direct your attention to environmental protection.”

Hajji Kakande also reiterated the Office of the President’s total commitment to providing all the required political and technical leadership to RDCs in ensuring proper monitoring of the implementation of Government Programs and Projects.

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko urged the commissioners to always preserve the good image of the President and the government at large, saying that they should be sober, presentable and deliver messages in a clear and precise way to the masses. This, he said, will ease their mobilisation work.

“When you advise people on something, they deem that the President has talked, if you mislead them, there’s trouble. You are holding pivotal positions, the way you talk, present, the way you deliver your message and address yourself will ensure that you will succeed or fail in your mobilisation endeavours,”Hon. Migereko said.

” Anything that will injure the name of your government, try to avoid it.”

Hon. Migereko further advised the participants to always be in possession of documents like the National Constitution, Local Government Act, the NRM Manifesto, NDPIII and the National Budget, noting that they are very crucial in mobilisation.

“The service delivery that you are going to talk about is captured in those documents. The moment people realise that you are knowledgeable about what you are doing, they will trust you and respect the decisions you take,” the Chairperson of Uganda Tourism Board said.

Hon. Migereko also tipped the commissioners to take keen interest in the peace and security of their areas of jurisdiction. He said without security, there’s no mobilisation that can be done successfully.

“Hold regular security committee meetings. Anything to do with security in the area takes precedent. Any report that reaches you as Chair of the District Security Committee and its concerning security, read it, study and analyse it and try acting on it. You can only succeed in this if you work with your security team. Try to ensure that there’s teamwork with your security team,”he said.

“You should also focus on economic empowerment as you go about mobilisation.”

The Assistant Commissioner Finance and Planning- Office of the President, Mr. Sadat Kisuyi noted that this particular capacity building workshop is aimed at discussing ways on how leaders can help to mitigate the poverty levels in Busoga and create an impact on the lives of the Wanainchi in the sub region.

“We want to find the best way forward as leaders to ensure services reach our people. We must work in unison so that we are able to deliver,” Mr. Kisuyi advised.

The workshop was also attended by Officials from the RDC Secretariat led by Maj. Martha Asiimwe, among others.