Justus Muhwezi, the 55-year-old manager of Kings Hotel in Rukungiri, is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run incident. Police are now searching for William Sebikaru, the deceased’s suspected assailant, who is currently on the run.

According to Kigezi region police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate , Sebikaru’s wife, Nabimanya Patience, who worked as an accountant at the hotel, was allegedly engaged in an affair with Muhwezi. This rumor reportedly led to threats and tension between the men, with Sebikaru also targeting Nabimanya Sadres, a hotel employee believed to be facilitating the affair.

Just over the weekend, Sebikaru allegedly chased and confronted Sadres near a church, threatening her with a panga before she managed to escape. Yesterday, while Muhwezi was riding a motorbike to work, Sebikaru is suspected of intentionally ramming his vehicle into the motorbike from behind, critically injuring Muhwezi. Despite being rushed to Nyakibale Hospital, Muhwezi succumbed to his injuries.

Sebikaru abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police registered a murder case, examined the scene, and impounded both motors involved. Witness statements are being recorded, and an investigation is underway.