A wedding celebration in Rukungiri turned into a tragedy on Sunday morning when a motorcyclist collided with a car, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The accident occurred at around 9:00 am at Kakabada cell along Rukungiri-Kanungu Road. According to the Kigezi Police spokesperson, ASP Maate Elly, a Toyota Fielder (UBP 170G) driven by Kiiza Regan, 29, was heading to a church wedding when it attempted to turn right at the junction.

Tragically, a speeding motorcycle (UFJ 593X) ridden by Akampurira Richard, 23, crashed into the car’s front tire. The impact sent both vehicles , with Akampurira sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to Doctors Case Clinic but succumbed to his wounds.

The collision also involved another motorcycle (UFY 227J) ridden by Tukwasibwe Edward, 22, who was thankfully unharmed.

“The scene was visited and documented by police, and a post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was released to the family,” ASP Elly confirmed. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded for inspection as investigations continue.

Akatwijuka Raymond, 9, a passenger on Akampurira’s motorcycle, sustained injuries in the crash and is receiving treatment.