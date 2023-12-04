In a scathing critique directed at Kampala City’s Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi minced no words as he lambasted the Lord Mayor for what he deemed as a failure in fulfilling his duties.

“You’ve Failed Us,” declared Mirundi, pointing to the deteriorating condition of Kampala’s roads plagued by potholes as evidence of Lord Mayor Eris Lukwago’s shortcomings in governance.

In a surprising turn, Mirundi advocated for the Special Forces Command (SFC) to step in, suggesting that the military should take charge of rectifying the city’s increasingly problematic infrastructure.

While the Lord Mayor’s office holds the responsibility for overseeing and addressing such civic concerns, the call of the former Senior Presidential Press Secretary for military intervention underscores a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction and urgency among the populace.

Last week while addressing the media, Lukwago attacked the SFC and asked their leader to send them off to fix the potholes in Kampala.

“The SFCCR cannot fix potholes in Kampala, they have no equipment nor expertise, they are just hoodwinking Ugandans. Nothing they are doing yet the situation is moving from bad to worse. What they are doing is a façade of sorts,” he said last week.

In a bold and unequivocal statement, Lukwago, known for his candid and unyielding stance, made it abundantly clear that he advocates for the immediate withdrawal of SFC from Kampala City’s Road repair initiatives. In his characteristically maverick fashion, Lukwago emphasized that the SFC’s place is within the barracks, not engaged in municipal roadworks.

“SFC should go, go back to the barrack, Muhoozi we see you looming around the city please take back your men. They are just doing nothing, the best they can do is go and handle the security at our border lines DRC, South Sudan all areas ravaged by insecurity because that’s their area of expertise,” he added.

However, while reacting to Lukwago’s statement on Sunday , Mirundi’s diatribe centred on the dilapidated state of Kampala’s roads, pockmarked with potholes that have become a symbol of the administration’s alleged ineptitude and accused Lukwago that he has failed to do his job.

“I would support Lukwago if the army had involved itself earlier, but the army has moved in because Lukwago and his entire team have failed.”

Mirundi’s unequivocal stance comes in the wake of escalating frustration over what he perceives as the administration’s inability to effectively address Kampala’s pressing issues.

He continued his scathing critique by adding, “You have done nothing but spend a lot of money. Kampala roads have a thin volume of tarmac. Lukwago is used to making noise but nothing physically he can deliver.” Mirundi’s assessment echoes the sentiments of many Kampala residents, who have long grappled with the city’s deteriorating road infrastructure, marked by an abundance of potholes that have seemingly gone unattended.

Calling for a radical solution, Mirundi made an unexpected proposal, stating, ‘Let SFC come in and fix potholes in our city.’ This startling suggestion of involving the Special Forces Command in municipal affairs highlights the severity of public dissatisfaction and the urgent need for tangible action to address the city’s infrastructure crisis.

According to Mirundi, the suggestion of involving the SFC, a military unit, in civic matters traditionally under civilian jurisdiction is now the solution although it has sparked controversy, raising questions about the extent of governmental efficacy and public disillusionment with municipal leadership.