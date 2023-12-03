People living with HIV/AIDS in Kisoro district are calling on fellow patients to openly disclose their status, challenging the stigma that continues to surround the virus.

Mukanoheri Dinah, a survivor and vocal advocate, shared her own experience of feeling ostracized after testing positive. However, she credits her decision to go public with transforming her life.

“The virus knows no boundaries,” Dinah emphasized. “We need to treat each other with dignity and support, not fear.”

Dinah’s message resonated with Mugisha Sison, the district’s HIV/AIDS focal person. He assured that the health department is prioritizing prevention, sensitization, safe male circumcision, and improved service delivery to combat the epidemic.

“We are committed to creating a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to seek help and live healthy lives,” Sison said.

Dinah also offered practical advice, urging those uninfected to abstain from unprotected sex with partners of unknown status and to consistently use condoms. She highlighted the importance of adhering to antiretroviral medication, stressing its role in managing the virus and ensuring a longer, healthier life.

The call for open disclosure and community support marks a significant step in Kisoro’s fight against HIV/AIDS stigma. By sharing their stories and experiences, patients like Dinah are paving the way for a future where HIV/AIDS is no longer a source of shame, but a condition met with understanding, acceptance, and access to quality care.

This story is a positive example of how individuals and communities can come together to break down stigma and create a more supportive environment for people living with HIV/AIDS. It highlights the importance of open communication, education, and access to healthcare as key weapons in the fight against the epidemic.