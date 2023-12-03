In the last week, Uganda through the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) carried out seven attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This has been confirmed today by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the UPDF.

According to Gen. Museveni, the attacks which comprised different air-platforms and one attack by medium range artillery, left the terrorists devastated.

“In desperation, they have been sending small groups of infiltrators like the group of Njovu that killed the tourists. Njovu was injured and arrested and three of his group members were killed. About 7 of his group escaped and the security forces are hunting them in the Kibaale National Park area. That group is led by Kamusu, a Congolese. Their other leader in Congo is Abu Waqas, an Arab from Tanzania. His camp is one of those that were attacked by our forces,” he said.

The President further disclosed that the other infiltrators, in collusion with some individuals within the country, tried to plant bombs in Kikuba-Mutwe, Kabalagala area and Nabweru 2 cell, however, due to the vigilance of the Wanainchi and the security forces, the two bombs went off without harming anybody.

“They had planted one of the bombs near a Pork “joint”. Bazzukulu, what is a joint? I take it to mean a selling point or centre. In Runyankore, we would say: “akarabo k’empunu”. Ekirabo means an Eating House. Empunu are pigs. It could also mean a bar,” he said.

“The six air-attacks were at kms 64 and 65 from the border. The one that was attacked by gun-ships was 3kms from the border. Up-rooting the Lumbugu from Congo is progressing well.”

President Museveni further thanked the President of DRC, H.E Felix Tshisekedi for allowing Uganda to deal with what he described as “Lumbugu” (couch grass).

“People in churches, markets, mosques, bars, etc. be vigilant and look out for strangers. The hotels and markets should have their own security as we had planned before. Maintain vigilance until we finish up-rooting the Lumbugu in Congo.”