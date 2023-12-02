RUBANDA, Uganda – In a strong move to ensure the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program, the State Minister of Finance- General Duties, Henry Musasizi has ordered the arrest of Nelson Akampurira, the Parish Chief of Kagarama Ward in Hamuhambo Town Council.

Mr. Akampurira stands accused of corruption and sabotage within the program, including demanding bribes from beneficiaries,conniving with the Hamuhambo Town Council CDO to delete names from the beneficiary list,creating confusion and disruption within the PDM program.

Minister Musasizi made the announcement on Friday afternoon during a baraza held in Kagarama ward, where he addressed concerns raised by local residents. He emphasized the government’s commitment to making PDM a success and highlighted Rubanda District’s potential to serve as a role model for the entire country.

Following the accusations, the Rubanda District Commercial Officer and Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Rubanda District Eric Ssewandigi confirmed Mr. Akampurira’s involvement in the scandals and informed the Minister that police have been instructed to arrest him immediately.