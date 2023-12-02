A penniless elderly mother who had long lost her sight couldn’t hide her excitement after getting the chance to see the world again with her own eyes.

Margaret Amongin, 70, a resident of Busakira village, Buliidha sub-county in Bugiri district was led to the ongoing Health Camp organised by Bugiri Local Government unable to see anything but returned home after regaining sight in what she described as a miracle.

” It was my son who was holding my hand when I came here as I couldn’t see. But I can’t believe that I am now completely able to see and I don’t need anybody to guide me.

Among narrated to our reporter who caught up with her at Bugiri Hospital her agonizing ordeal of losing her sight and living for the whole year without seeing anything.

Watch video:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6djKo55/

She says it was in June 2022 when what had initially been flashes of itching in the eyes turned into a sudden blackout.

” I was winnowing millet one afternoon after the garden and suddenly, I couldn’t see anything. All the eyes couldn’t see. That’s how it came, in just one day. But I had earlier experienced itchy eyes.” she explained.

She hailed Bugiri District LC V boss, Kasajja Davidson Mulumba whose decision to bring the camp to Bugiri she says is the reason she will have a second chance to see.

Mulumba has received rave reviews from across the country for spearheading a medical camp idea – the first of its kind in the whole country by the program’s inauguration last year.

Commenting on the motivation behind the unprecedented innovation in an interview with the media on Tuesday, 28, Mulumba pointed at the determination to ensure a healthy population that can ably benefit from government programs designed to empower them like the Parish Development Model.

” We are motivated by the desire to have a healthy population that can benefit from the government’s programs purposed to draw them out of poverty and this program will only grow stronger every year for as long as we still have the mandate.” pledges Mulumba.

Dr Abubaker Nakendo, the Bugiri Hospital Medical Superintendent said they were set to witness a record turn with over 4000 patients attended to already by the third day of the week-long camp.