President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday 29th November 2023 met and held a brief interaction with Mexican global conservationist and media influencer, Mr. Arturo Islas Allende during the Presidential Investors Conference at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

During the interaction, President Museveni informed Mr. Allende that Uganda always welcomes and is ready to work with any positive-minded person who is willing to help the country achieve its socio-economic transformation agenda.

He also told Mr. Allende that Uganda is one of the best tourism destinations in the world, before imploring him to promote the country’s tourism sector to the world.

On his part, Mr. Allende said he is in Uganda to promote and produce content for digital platforms to market the image of the East African country, worldwide.

“Uganda is one of the best tourist attractions,” he said.

Mr. Allende is a prominent figure in the world of content creation, renowned for his captivating series, “Indomitable X Nature” and “Survivors.” His influence extends across major streaming platforms, including Disney, Netflix, CBS, and Amazon Prime.

As a global movie and documentary maker, Mr. Allende’s work transcends borders. His creative journey led him to participate in the 2018 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Copa America Brazil, showcasing his versatility in both sports and environmental storytelling.

In 2019, Mr. Allende received the prestigious “El Sol de Oro,” the oldest international award for environmental activism. This accolade recognizes his unwavering commitment to raising awareness about pressing environmental issues through his impactful content.

He holds a remarkable achievement in the realm of social media, boasting the record for the highest number of reproductions on Instagram with one of his videos. This feat underscores the significant impact of his work on a global audience, resonating with people who share his passion for nature and conservation.