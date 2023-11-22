NAMIREMBE: The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon Christians to always seek God and cry out to him whenever they face challenges.

He made the call today morning during a Press briefing at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe about the first provincial prayer convention that’s taking place at the Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo.

“Without prayer, everything you do, either misfires, backfires or makes no fire. If there is anything we need as a country today, it can be summarized in three things; prayer, prayer and prayer.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added, “We are excited to welcome thousands of believers from all corners of the Province to the Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo. This Convention is a unique opportunity for us to unite in prayer. It will revive the prayer lives of very many people and contribute to their spiritual growth.”

He noted that it’s in prayers that God will challenge the challenges that are challenging people

“I urge you to go to Namugongo and pray for our country, if we seek God, challenges of the economic crisis, corruption and terrorists among others will be no more.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The Director of Mission and Outreach, Rev Simon Peter Ddembe Lya Yesu called on people from all denominations to participate and issued some guidelines for the Convention.

“This convention is not only for Anglicans but for all believers irrespective of your denomination. When you are coming, please carry at least a blanket to cover yourself in the night, some small money for upkeep and take extra care of your belongings. Participation is completely free. God’s will is God’s bill” Rev Ddembe lya Yesu noted.

He commended the Security forces for partnering with Church of Uganda to protect participants from any terror threat during the time of the Convention.

The Provincial Prayer Convention begins today 22nd November to Saturday 25th November 2023 at Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo under the theme, “To whom shall we go?” John 6:68.