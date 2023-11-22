Bugiri district will once again hold a health camp where vulnerable citizens with discomfort and health complications will receive week-long access to specialised health care all without paying a penny from their pockets.

The event, which proceeds the inaugural 2022 camp will run between November 27th and 2nd December purposely to assess the burden of none communicable diseases with a bias on the rates of cancer-related diseases in the district, provide promotive, preventive, curative and Rehabilitative services and to provide integrated health interventions to improve health outcomes and quality of life of the people.

It will also aim to strengthen referral networks and systems at the health facility/ community level and outside the district to achieve client satisfaction.

Treatment of common Illnesses, Immunization, Nutrition and growth promotion, HIV Testing and counselling, TB Screening and treatment, Screening cancer of the cervix, breast and prostate, Dental health care, Eye Care, Gender-Based Violence, Minor and major Surgeries, Diabetic and Hypertension Case Management, Screening for sickle cell disease, Antenatal Care are some of the main services that will be offered to the patients at the two camping sites.

According to Bugiri District Local Council 5 Chairperson, Kasajja Davidson Mulumba, this year’s camp has been designed to take place in two different stations – Bugiri Main Hospital for Bukooli North and Nankoma Health Center IV for Bukooli Central to boost accessibility to those who would otherwise be bothered by the distance.

EXPECTED OUTCOME

The camp is expected to improve the health and quality of life of the people, health performance indicators at the District, Health sub-district and health facility levels, positioning in the national league table of MoH and improved position in OPM assessment and Revenue to the District under Result Based Financing (RBF).

World AIDS Day will also be commemorated on 1st December 2023.

BACKGROUND/GENESIS

Bugiri became the very first district to organise a district health camp and received lots of applause from the health ministry for it’s immense success. Mulago hospital became the second d institution to take up the idea, benchmarking on the success registered in the eastern district.

Under pillar number one of governance and leadership in the Health care system, Chairman Mulumba sold the idea of the health camp as he continued his dedicated push to revamp the poor health service delivery in the district. The idea, luckily, attracted the support of the District Executive Committee and the council resolved on this cause in June 2022.

At the 2022 camp, a total of 2508 clients were served during the camp and over 2000 clients received health promotion and education messages.

1521 was the number of clients who received treatment and care with total of 7 clients referred and 191 surgeries conducted.