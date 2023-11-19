By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Breathtaking Uganda a leading player in the domestic tourism space that is celebrating 5 years in the industry has decided to take it’s domestic tourism marketing initiatives to the greater North East with a tour of the largest conservation area there Pain Upe and Lockichar Game reserve.

“This grand promotional tour caravan is going to be led by the State Minister for Wildlife and Tourism Hon. Martin Bahinduka, Miss Uganda through the Miss Uganda Foundation, hip hop stars Da Mith and Navio, alongside Breathtaking Uganda and a media contingent comprising Journalists from the leading media houses plus a number of tourism lovers aimed at showcasing the hidden and mind blowing beauty of Pain Upe and Lokichar Game reserves located in the Karamoja sub region” says Breathtaking Uganda CEO Isaiah Jobs Rwanyekiro.

When will it happen?

Eric Omondi the PRO of Breathtakomg Uganda says the itinerary starts on the 30th of November covering 4 days and 3 nights.

It will cover one of Uganda’s largest national protected game reserves which sits on 2043 square kilometres located North of Mt Elgon.

Day One which is the 30th of November will see the contingent depart from Uganda museum and head to Jinja where they will have a stop over at Whispers of the Nile for Brunch Break and the official opening of Whispers of the Nile.

After the lunch and official opening of Whispers of the Nile, the contingent will drive straight to Pain Upe Game reserve headquarters and check into Karamoja Overland Camp and Pian Upe UWA Bandas in Pian Upe Game reserve.

Day two will kick off with an early morning gane drive which will end with a breakfast in the wilderness prepared by a surprise leading guest Chef at Napedet rock cave. The afternoon will have the contingent visit one of the communities near Pian Upe and later in the evening, it will be a time to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunset from Karamoja Overland Camp and Pian Upe UWA Bandas.

The evening will be concluded with a campfire, story telling and feasting on some good organically farmed barbecue goat’s meat.

Day three which is the 2nd of December will see the contingent have breakfast then hit the road to Moroto town vier Namalu, Tokora, Nakapiripirit and Lorengwadwat. This stretch will come with a number of Kodak moments given it’s wonderful scenery and the caravan will check into Seven Ranges hotel where lunch will be served.

Immediately after lunch, Moroto museum will be the next destination of the tour and after having a good look at it, a handover ceremony to the contractor who is reconstructing the museum will be done.

At 3pm the group will move to Lokichar Game Reserve, enjoy a early evening tour of this beautiful sanctuary and then have a sumptuous Barbecue feast and, cocktails to water it down.

The Caravan will then head back to Seven Ranges Hotel where storytelling on campfire and travel testimony sharing will add vibe to the night. If security allows a 2 hour night community tour of a typical Karamojong community will be added and there after every one will go to rest at leisure.

Day Four which will be the 3rd of December will see the crew have breakfast at Seven Ranges Hotel and hit the road back to Kampala vier Nakapiripirit, Soroti, Make and Jinja bringing the grand promotional tour to a close.

Special features to catch on this tour

This captivating gateway is open to all travel enthusiasts who want to join in the adventure and they can reach out to Breathtaking Uganda through their website www.breatntakinguganda.com or email info@breathtakinguganda.com plus their social media handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to book a slot. Some of the key highlights to catch on it being the vast number of bird species that inhabit this area including the famous Ostrich one of the most sought after giant land birds.

Pian Upe and Lokichar conservation area are blessed with a number of wonderful land animals including plain zebras, impalas, giraffes, roan antelopes and cheetahs, very unique flora and breathtaking landscapes to mention but a few that visitors will enjoy on this tour.

“ A first-hand experience and indulgence deep into one of the most authentic and original Ugandan cultures, their food, drinks, traditional folk music and life style of the Karamojong culture is part of what those who come along on this tour should get ready to enjoy on this well curated itinerary” says Isaiah Jobs Rwanyekiro the Lead Organiser of the tour and CEO Breathtaking Uganda.

Enter Chairty

As part of this tour, the Miss Uganda Foundation through the reigning Beauty Queen Hannah Karema Tumukunde, the first runner up Ademun Whitney Martha and second runner up Primah Proscy Agwang plus Miss Eastern Uganda with the Tourism State Minister Hon Bahinduka will engage in a number of charity activities especially geared towards helping the marginalised girl child in Karamoja.

Together with the Karamoja children’s Chairty, the travelling contingent will engage in activities to mobilise support for vulnerable girls rescued from forced marriages and this will take the form of school fees, scholastic materials, sanitary pads and other essentials.

Miss Uganda Hannah Karema says “This bit of the tour is where part of my life passion lies and is also part of Miss Uganda’s mission to uplift the girl child and I urge all participants and well wishers to support this cause with donations in cash and in kind through Breathtaking Uganda.”

The Queens will also give mentorship and guidance talks to the young girls in the Community on mental health, menstrual hygiene plus avoiding unwanted pregnancies.

Hon. Martin Bahinduka the State Minister for Tourism on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities thanked the partners and co-organisers of this grand promotional tour for their effort in promoting domestic tourism.

“We shall continue to work with various stakeholders to further enhance the visibility of previously little known local tourism destinations across the country like Pain Upe game reserve and Lokichar conservation area as this is in line with one of our missions which is ensuring the whole country embraces domestic tourism” he said.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509