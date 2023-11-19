Police in Kisoro district is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 48-year-old woman identified as Naomi Nyirambonigaba who was yesterday mobbed to death during the burial ceremony in Gisasa village in Kanaba sub-county.

According to Kisoro Police reports ,speeches during the ceremony pointed fingers at specific individuals, including Naomi, linking them to the alleged witchcraft-related passing of the deceased, only identified as Jonas. Emotions soared among mourners, and in an alarming escalation, a group acted upon these accusations, fatally assaulting Naomi.

The motive behind this tragic incident seemed rooted in suspicion and belief in witchcraft, sparking a surge of violence that claimed Naomi’s life. However, amidst the chaos, swift action by concerned citizens contacting authorities played a pivotal role. Law enforcement responded promptly, initiating a murder investigation and deploying specialized homicide detectives and forensic experts to the scene.

Official sources confirmed obtaining statements from key witnesses, shedding light on the distressing chain of events. Additionally, Naomi’s body has been moved to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for a thorough postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

In a laudable step toward justice, the combined efforts of the community and law enforcement led to the apprehension of four suspects tied to the fatal assault. These individuals are currently in custody, offering crucial cooperation to aid ongoing police inquiries.

“This tragic incident underscores the critical need for unity and the pursuit of justice in our community. Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of Naomi Nyirambonigaba. We remain dedicated to conducting thorough investigations and ensuring accountability for those responsible for this appalling act,” asserted ASP Maate Elly, the PRO Kigezi, emphasizing the commitment to addressing such tragedies while upholding the rule of law.