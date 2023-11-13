In a bold display of defiance, the opposition has declared its intent to continue boycotting the upcoming plenary sittings until the government unveils a comprehensive plan regarding the mysterious disappearance of 18 individuals (supporters of the National Unity Platform).

While addressing the media at Parliament on Monday, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga noted that their boycott underscores the growing discontent and frustration among opposition members and Ugandans whose people went missing for over two years and argued that the government’s perceived inaction on this pressing issue is unacceptable.

Mpuuga noted that their call for a detailed plan reflects the opposition’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the safeguarding of citizens’ rights, as they demand answers and concrete steps from the government to address the alarming situation.

According to Mpuuga, the 18 missing people whose identities are now shrouded in uncertainty, have become a focal point of concern for the opposition and the wider public. Government negligence or, in some cases, complicity has fueled the opposition’s determination to take a decisive stand.

The plenary boycott serves as a symbolic gesture of protest, signalling the opposition’s refusal to participate in routine parliamentary proceedings until the government acknowledges the severity of the situation and commits to a detailed action plan. However, as the political landscape becomes increasingly charged with tension, the opposition’s boycott amplifies the urgency for the government to respond effectively and transparently to allay fears and restore confidence in its ability to protect its citizens.

“Our boycott is still on! Although we received communication about the regime’s plans to respond to the issues we raised, the Opposition will stay away from the proceedings until the government officially communicates to us, detailing how the issues we raised will be addressed, and giving a time frame within which, they will be resolved,” he said.

Mpuuga added, that the absence of a concrete plan exacerbates the distress of the families of the missing individuals, who have been left in limbo, grappling with uncertainty and anxiety.

“We call for the government’s primary responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens, and the lack of a clear strategy to address the disappearances is a blatant violation of this fundamental duty. The boycott serves not only as a parliamentary manoeuvre but also as a platform to amplify the voices of the aggrieved families, pushing the government to prioritize the investigation, provide updates, and deliver justice,” he added.

Mpuuga asked the public not to worry if the opposition is going to change tactics, saying the team is on course, saying they shouldn’t mistake silence from Gov’t as comfort, saying the Executive is hurting. He warned that if the Executive is adamant and obstinate, their duty as Opposition is to insist and the instance can be various.

“We are engaging the right gear and we aren’t about to change it, if the necessity arises for us to change the gear, we will assess the feasibility of that engagement, but at the moment as their team leader, I am content with how we are moving. You probably might think the Executive is comfortable, probably the comfort is on their faces, but they are hurting,” he warned.

As the opposition’s boycott unfolds, it sets the stage for a critical juncture in the nation’s political discourse, forcing the government to reckon with the demand for transparency and accountability in the face of an escalating crisis.

Last month, the opposition started their boycott until the government provided a proper response to the fate of the 18 victims of enforced disappearance and violation of opposition political actors.