President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today met and held discussions with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The discussion between the two leaders centred around strengthening the bilateral relations between Uganda and the UAE, investment opportunities in the pathogenic economy, renewable energy and sustainability.

His Highness Al Nahyan also accepted the invitation to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit slated for January 2024 in Uganda’s capital- Kampala.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Attorney General, Hon.Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, H.E. Zaake W. Kibedi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the United Arab Emirates and the Director General of External Security Organization (ESO), Ambassador Joseph Ocwet.