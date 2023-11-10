Rotary International has donated over 130 tricycle ambulances to Uganda for the benefit of health center IIIs.

A HC III serves the functions of the basic peripheral unit in the parish where it is located while at the same time performing the supervisory function for all.

Paul Luyima the president of Rotary club of Bunga disclosed this on Thursday 9th November 2023 while flagging off four more tricycle ambulances that will serve the health centers of St Francis of ASSIS Health Center 111, and Kitutu Health center111 Mpigi district.

Others are destined to serve Rushere Health Center 111 Bushenyi district and Sekanyonyi health center 111 Mityana district.

The former President Bunga Rotary club Teopista Birungi Mayanja revealed that Rotary International District 9214 particularly for Uganda’s case have bought 80, 30 and 23 TVA s in phases under the Rotary year 2023/2024 and the ambulances are targeted to serve health center111s.

Birungi who doubles as the founder and General Secretary of the Uganda National Teachers Union added that the funds which were used to purchase these ambulances were basically contributed by the Rotery Club members.

She said that, their Target was to purchase over 300 ambulances but due to financial constraints,they decided to buy the 100 ,and the rest will be procured next year.

Birungi further says that Rotary has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MEMO) with the ministry of health and World Health Organization with village ambulance sustainability program where the communities will manage these try-cycles.

She has narrated that,they are mainly focussing on rural areas because many times, government forgets them when it comes to service delivery.“Out of the 130 TVAs,I have donated one TVA to St Francis of ASSIS Health Center 111, located in Kitakyusa subcounty Mpigi district.” Birungi said.

“I donated the ambulance because I grew up from rural areas that lacked necessities,we grew from areas with poor infrastructure ,we used to trek over seven kilometers to Nkozi hospital for medical treatment, I don’t want others to suffer,” Birungi explained.

The TVA’s were received by The Mpigi District Woman Member of Parliament, Teddy Nambooze and Nassah Kasamba the in charge of St Francis of ASSIS Health Center 111.

The community was tasked to fund the services of the ambulance, replacing the worn out tyres and mechanical engine machines inclusive. ” Do not call for government to carry out servicing of the TVAs, ” she added.

Mpigi woman member of Parliament Teddy Nambooze said that the launched project, will help in solving the issues of delays which have been the major problem leading to maternal deaths.

Other members of Bunga Rotary club who attended the function are, George Mukambi, Lilian Kiwanuka, Sarah Kiwanuka, Virgo Nanyonjo, Joseph Settuba .

However honourable Nambooze complained that is very alarming that now communities are fully responsible for ensuring that social services ate always available for citizens yet it is the mandatory work of the government.”Government is supposed to equip all health centers and hospitals with ambulances , however now it is Rotary clubs that have done the necessity,” Nambooze said .

Joseph Settuba a Rotarian also the proprietor of Jose Hotel in Bunga Wakiso district also contributed and donated another TVA to Kituntu Health center111 Mpigi district.

Birungi said another TVA will be donated to Rushere Health Center 111 Bushenyi district and Sekanyonyi health center 111 Mityana district.

“When I settled in Kituntu village I realized there is a challenge of transport for expectant mothers and other patients for referrals, my mother died because they was no transport to take her to the referral hospitals ,” Ssettuba said.