I think we will sometimes deserve explanations, in some cases involving corruption. Because this is a cancer we are battling as a country. Without a hint of shame, an individual boldly appeared in front of cameras and openly confessed to bribing Shs100 million to secure a job. This same person reemerged days later, retracting the previous statements and claiming he was quoted out of context. The Inspector General of Government (IGG) investigates the matter, and surprisingly, the charges against the accused are dropped.

I acknowledge that the accused individual may also be innocent. I don’t wish ill upon anyone. However, in cases where the public expects decisive action, such as the scenarios mentioned, I believe it would be highly beneficial if the Inspector General of Government (IGG) made the details of their investigations public.

If we cannot hold someone accountable, especially when they openly declared on camera that they bribed others, with the entire world as a witness, it raises the question of whether the Inspector General of Government will be able to apprehend those who operate in the shadows and commit such corrupt acts.

Would it be unjust for the public to surmise that the individual might have also attempted to bribe the office of the IGG? Without the disclosure of investigation details, there is a risk that Ugandans might become disillusioned and discouraged from reporting corruption cases to the IGG.

The nation is closely observing as endeavors to hold corrupt individuals accountable seem to be diminishing. This is contributing to a situation where there is a growing inclination for individuals to seize public resources and escape, as it becomes increasingly evident that there is a lack of enforcement and accountability.

This erosion of accountability harms the integrity of citizens, and it is a key reason why government programs designed to alleviate poverty have faltered. Valuable government resources are squandered, and for many years, no tangible progress has been made.

The IGG must awaken to her responsibilities, become an effective force, and diligently pursue wrongdoers. It is disheartening that there is a prevailing sense of inaction, and, regrettably, we anticipate little will be achieved. The extension of the IGG’s term should be contingent on the amount of public funds recovered during their tenure, particularly in cases involving significant individuals, as well as the number of high-ranking officials apprehended.

This is the very reason why many are inclined to support a candidate who pledges to take every possible measure to combat corruption effectively. When the day comes that you feel ashamed to be associated with your own country, understand that you’ve joined my league.

The Writer Is the LC5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

wilfredarinda@gmail.com