In what promises to be a unique blend of tradition and empowerment, the Bugembe Stadium in Jinja City is set to host the Busoga Royal Kasiki ceremony for the Kyabazinga (King) of Busoga today.

The Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC), headed by Senior Presidential Advisor Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, is actively involved in ensuring the event’s success.

Yesterday, the ONC Boss inspected a diverse array of items acquired by her team, which will be distributed to the people of Busoga Kingdom during the Kasiki.

The items, ranging from brick laying machines to hair dryers, are part of President Yoweri Museveni’s broader efforts to empower Ugandans and boost household incomes.

The assortment includes ground nuts grinding machines, popcorn making machines, mowing machines, fertilizers, paver making machines, and more. These items are carefully chosen to support various economic activities, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to enhance the livelihoods of the Busoga Kingdom residents.

Namyalo has rallied people in the region to show up in large numbers and benefit from the empowerment drive.

The pre-wedding ceremony, deeply rooted in local traditions, takes on a new dimension as it becomes a platform for community development. President Yoweri Museveni, who also serves as the NRM National Chairman, underscores his commitment to fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency among the people of Uganda.

As Bugembe Stadium prepares to host the royal celebration, the anticipation is not only for the union of the Kyabazinga but also for the positive impact these empowerment initiatives will have on the lives of the Busoga Kingdom residents. The marriage of tradition and progress marks a significant moment in the kingdom’s history, promising a brighter future for its people.