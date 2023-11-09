The Speaker, Anita Among has appealed to Ugandans to mind about the legacy they will leave behind when they die, other than focusing on individual achievements and possessions.

The Speaker said a lasting legacy should not solely be defined by one’s achievements or possessions but by the positive impact they have on others and the community.

“Your legacy should not only be defined by material possessions but also, values, principles and the good deeds you instill in others,’’ Among said.

Among said this while eulogising the deceased 2nd FUFA Vice President Darius Mugoye during a funeral service held at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala on 08 November 2023.

Among described the deceased as a devoted young man whose unwavering determination has made him make remarkable achievements in the world of sport that have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) announced the passing of Mugoye on Tuesday, 07 November 2023.

Mugoye was an executive member of FUFA serving as the body’s second Vice president, under the leadership of President Moses Magogo.

He also was also a delegate under former FUFA President Lawrence Mulindwa. He was instrumental on the committee that was established by FUFA to oversee Uganda’s joint bid for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which became a reality.

He was also the owner of St. Mary’s Football Club, participating in the Kampala Regional League.

The news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with football enthusiasts, retired and current Uganda Cranes players, football administrators, and football clubs expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories.

The deceased will be laid to rest in Sheema District on Thursday, 09 November 2023.