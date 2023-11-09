In a dramatic turn of events, Members of Parliament on the Committee on Health have embarked on a crusade to revolutionize healthcare in Kigezi sub-region.

Their battle cry? The urgent need for functional operating theatres in regional health facilities. On Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, these valiant MPs descended upon Busanza Health Centre IV in Kisoro District, only to discover a grievous tale of neglect and despair.

The scene was nothing short of a medical tragedy; Busanza Health Centre IV, a once-promising beacon of hope, had languished for over a decade without a functional theatre since its upgrade.

Hon. Margret Ayebare, the Mbarara District woman MP wondered why Busanza healthcare facility is still operating at the level of Health Center III, yet it is supposed to be a full Health Center IV

“Busanza is a health centre IV but it is still operating at a level of health centre III. We call upon all stakeholders to work together to ensure there is a theatre here given the terrain and distance from the general hospital,” thundered Hon. Ayebare.

Jackline Kyokunzire, a compassionate nurse on the front lines, revealed a tale of shattered promises. The Ministry of Health, she said pledged them a new theatre, but the construction saga had stretched far beyond expectations.

“We have waited for the theatre in vain. Inspections have been done but nothing else has followed. Once we get the theatre, then we shall be able to serve our people better,” she lamented, a voice tinged with both hope and resignation.

Meanwhile, at Kisoro General Hospital, a dire revelation awaited the MPs. The operating theatre, a once-hallowed ground for life-saving procedures, now stood as a crumbling relic.

Gaping cracks and a leaky roof whispered tales of impending doom, threatening the very lives of the brave medics and their ailing charges. Hon. Betty Chelain, a fierce advocate from NRM representing Amudat District, could not conceal her alarm.

“In Kisoro Hospital, the theatre has cracks and I am scared for the lives of the patients and staff. It’s not to the standard. I am appealing to the Ministry of Health to close that theatre. We need an emergency response at the theatre,” she declared, a call to arms for immediate intervention.

In a moment of high-stakes diplomacy, the MPs met with the formidable Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry Dr. Diana Atwine, at Kisoro Hospital. For Busanza Health Centre IV, a glimmer of hope emerged as Dr. Atwine revealed that the contract had been inked with the contractor, promising imminent transformation.

As the sun set on this day of revelation and righteous fervor, Hon. George Didi Bhoka, the wise voice of reason from Obongi County, imparted a pearl of wisdom. He urged local governments to prioritize the operationalization of health centres, envisioning a future where patient burdens would be alleviated from the beleaguered general hospitals.

But amidst the struggle and strife, a beacon of hope emerged in Rubanda District. Here, two health centre IVs stood tall, boasting not just functional operating theatres, but a testament to the power of teamwork, commitment, and relentless supervision.

Dr. Alex Kwizera, the indefatigable Rubanda District Health Officer, spoke of their triumph. “In terms of service delivery, we are progressing well because of teamwork; the absenteeism rate has been suppressed to only five per cent,” he proclaimed, a testament to their unwavering dedication.

With Kabale District looming on the horizon for the next leg of their crusade, and other sections of the committee advancing similar missions in the districts of Rukungiri, Rukiga, and Kanungu, the saga of healthcare transformation in Kigezi sub-region continues, fueled by the unwavering determination of these MPs to heal their wounded land.