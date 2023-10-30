A lot has already been written about the unfortunate killing of two tourists and their guide/driver in Queen Elizabeth National Park mid this past month of October, 2023. I have read in some sections of the media including digital platforms people wondering; “Why couldn’t they fly to Mweya?

Now, that is from persons who think tourism is about a particular destination. Tourism is about experiences. For the uninitiated, let’s say an international tourist arrives at Entebbe Airport and are headed for enormous endowed West Uganda with 7 of the 10 national parks. If you flew in and took a domestic flight to Mweya, there is so much you would miss.

The old airport grafted into history of Israel with its 1976 raid on Entebbe where several movies have been made since. That raid is one of the daredevil acts in Israel history that gets to be told to all visitors to Israel. I wouldn’t miss to add though that Israel’s SBI company was involved in the construction of the Airport and that some of the soil on which, Israel grows its fruits was lifted from Entebbe.

As you exit Entebbe at Kitubulu, you get to explain that the destination you are headed to; Mweya is a peninsula in the same way as Entebbe; all are nearly surrounded by lakes; Edward and Victoria respectively. Onto the Entebbe Express, as the guests enjoy the ride, you remind them that the Express is exhibition of Chinese power and influence in Africa. Not everything from China is fake after all.

Onto Mityana road, the tourists get to appreciate how lushness of Uganda. And at that point you have an opportunity to share with them that it was for its beauty that the British chose to make it a protectorate than a colony and their future Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, at the beginning of the 20th century christened it, the Pearl of Africa after his travels to inland Africa.

In Mubende town, you will have your first stop-over to enjoy Africa’s open barbeque with gonja plantain or cassava with goat meat skewers. It is an experience than no other. Next stop would be the breathtaking tea plantations of Tooro apart and lunch say at Kyaninga would be the ultimate experience in sampling the 52 crater lakes of Tooro. Later in the afternoon, the tourists will head to Semliki National Park to the Sempaya hot springs.

Now, seeing your next meal or snack of potatoes and eggs or matooke being boiled in an active eruptive volcanic water! By the time the tourist reaches their destination for accommodation as the wonderfully made Mweya peninsula, they would truly be soaked in a tiny bit of Uganda’s beauty in 8 hours.

I understand, the couple were on the 18th destined for morning game drive and on the 19th, a date with the Ishasha tree climbing lions before they get into Bwindi Impenetrable Forest for a night or two at one of the magnificent lodges in Buhoma. On the 20th, they were to come face to face with the endangered Mountain Gorillas. Now, for a week that this couple was to stay in Uganda, on average, their daily expenditure would be about US$2,000! We just need about 100,000 couples in Uganda to earn US$200M.

What are some of the immediate effects of the murder?

I am aware lodges and travel companies are averaging 70% cancellations for this high season. Lodges are already reducing staff by over 80% for the months of November, 2023 to probably March 2024! It cannot therefore, be business as usual.

Managers and owners had just spruced up their lodges ready to host both local and international visitors. With travel advisories for inbound travelers, the unfortunate killing is nothing but a tragedy. A reported tourist death in Queen Elizabeth sends shivers in all the nine-national park across the country. Remember, seven of those parks are fixed in just one area; south west and west of Uganda and that is where the rebels are lurking.

It is not enough to send words of comfort. There are security assurances that need to be seen than said and I have no doubt about that. My only challenge is how do we as a country communicate in such moments of tourism crisis? But also, our branding especially when we think of influencers, cannot be about conmen such as Kanye West, Terrance Howard or the convicted A-kon.

If it were for me, I would look to the nature movie producers world over and offer freewill entry and other sponsorships offers to ensure that the next movie is shot on location in Queen Elizabeth National Park on the picturesque Lake Nyamunuuka among other areas where the murder is said to have happened nearby. I would as a matter of urgency get in touch with the managers of actors such as Elbar, Morgan Freeman, Trevor Noah and other notable influencers to be in Uganda as soon as yesterday.

We are talking about million-dollar investment here not ‘touch here pool there’ business as usual gimmicks. These are unusual times, we cannot be doing things the usual way. Tourism is too important to be handled casually. The sustainability to our economy are too long to be handled with shilling mindsets. It speaks volumes about how we handle things; laisez fare. We got to be intentional and that does not come cheap!

Over the weekend, I spoke to a Ugandan Mountain climber. She confessed that Mt. Kirimanjaro alone brings in more tourists to Tanzania compared to those destined Uganda as a country combined. How is Tanzania able to market itself despite the COVID-19 debacle over ago that they are a serious destination compared to our endowed and technically attractive Rwenzori? Do we know famous climbers that we need to bring here at this time? What if for example, my former boss Robert Kabushenga and his CEO friends were pictured having breakfast in the wild in Queen, wouldn’t that be bigger and greater than the miserable tour cars in the park captioned; “Business as usual?”

The writer is a retired journalist taking baby steps in tourism business

aggrey@kyamburasafaris.com