Bugiri District Local Council 5 Chairperson, Kasajja Davidson Mulumba has hit back at rivals who he says are falsely accusing him of thumping a police officer on duty, saying he will not be diverted from his fight against rotten service delivery in the District.

Mulumba was surmomed by Bugiri Central Police to be grilled on allegations of physically assaulting Cpl Bwire Joseph while on night duty at Bugiri Main Hospital on October 26 2023.

Mulumba has,however, for the very first time, lifted lid on what really transpired on the eventful night, outrightly dismissing reports he fought the officer in question.

The embattled district boss has intimated to this publication that a desperate call from patients who had been detered from excessing the health facility by greedy security personnel had prompted him to lay a trap as a way of ascertaining a widely reported complaint by the locals at the hospital.

He says that when he received a call from one patient attendant who had brought a loved one and was stranded as the policeman manning the gate demanded a sum of money, he decided to swing in action so as not to act on hearsays.

” I asked some people, about four to escort me. Because I knew it would b easy for them to identify me if went with my official car, I hopped on a boda boda. It was around 11pm. I was at the gate with the other patients and the man couldn’t open for us regardless of how much we pleaded.” Mulumba reveals.

He notes that after about forty minutes, the errant man in uniform realized it was the district chairman among the pleading patients and he ran away, inviting a colleague to open for them.

” I was very bitter and I was speaking at the top of my voice, and anyone would have been, even Jesus lost his calm at one time when criminals defied his father’s temple.”

Mulumba further notes that when the corrupt officer run away, he didn’t pursue him as it’s been alleged in the media.

” I knew what to do. I was planning to explain my findings to the hospital administration as advise them to ask for other officers because these ones are morally rotten.

It’s very dangerous for a patient to be blocked from accessing a public health facility especially when they have an emergency just because they have no money to bribe one filthy person. I wouldn’t allow that to happen under my watch.” Mr Mulumba vowed.

He also added that he is aware of a case filed at police and he is very ready to appear for questioning, adding that the negative forces trying to push down his worth fight for a clean district will not succeed in diverting him.

” We have come very far with this fight of cleaning this district.

” Many of you know how deep the rote we inherited here was. From complex corruption rackets in job recruitments, selling of government drugs, absentee public services, to mention but a few. I am glad the public has responded generously by reporting such incidents, no wonder, we have reached this far.” He revealed.

Mulumba has, thus assured Bugiri residents that no amount of pressure from the “bad boys” will break his resolve to fight for good against the threatening forces of evil.

” I want to assure all the good people of Bugiri that I am not going to give in to these evil forces. I will fight all the rote fearlessly for as long as the voters continue entrusting me to lead them.” Mulumba further promises.